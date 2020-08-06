High Fidelity Cancelled at Hulu

Rob’s record shop is closed for good: Hulu has cancelled High Fidelity after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

The decision was reportedly not an easy one, and the cast’s options were extended an extra month to allow for more deliberation, but Hulu ultimately decided not to go ahead with a second season. The chances of the show finding another home are “considered a long shot,” per Deadline.

Zoë Kravitz starred as Rob, a quirky Brooklyn record store owner who obsessed over her failed romantic relationships as much as she obsessed over music. (The series was an adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel that inspired a 2000 film starring John Cusack.) David H. Holmes and Da’Vine Joy Randolph co-starred as Rob’s coworkers Simon and Cherise, with Kingsley Ben-Adir playing Rob’s most recent ex Mac and Jake Lacy playing her new love interest Clyde.

High Fidelity debuted on Hulu in February, with all ten episodes hitting the streamer at once. Reviews were solid: Our own B+ review called it “a solid cover that expands on the original, with a charming lead performance from Zoë Kravitz.” The series was originally developed for Disney+ before moving over to Hulu.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Were you hoping to give High Fidelity a second spin? Drop your Top Five thoughts on the cancellation in the comments below.

