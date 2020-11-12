This High-End Skincare Clinic Only Trusts One Brand for Its Medical Facials

Park Street/UnSplash

Celebrities have a leg up when it comes to skincare. It’s not just the luxury beauty products they tout (often while representing those brands as ambassadors), but also pricey medical facials and the clinical formulas used in those procedures that make the difference.

Products used in dermatologists’ offices and skincare clinics can differ from your average Sephora purchase on a few fronts, namely strength, stability, and research. Because of these strict requirements, professionals often opt for industry-exclusive formulas not available for purchase by the general public, or else create their own lines to sell directly to clients.

But high-end dermatology clinic Ever/Body is out to make clinical-grade skincare inclusive, incorporating into its facials an open-market product line that lives up to its extremely tough standards.

“When our team curated our service menu, they knew it was critical to complement our best-in-class services with products that would maximize treatment results,” Amy Schecter, CEO of Ever/Body, tells InStyle. The primary product line they chose? SkinCeuticals — a brand that can be purchased by anyone, at any time.

“Our philosophy is to democratize the world of aesthetic services — we believe beauty should be accessible to all instead of a secret held by a few,” says Schecter. Beyond offering transparent pricing and educational materials, Ever/Body extends that ethos to its selection of formulas. As Schecter says, “Everything we use during post-treatment care in our treatment rooms can be brought home and integrated into our client’s skincare routines to help them achieve their best results.”

Immediately after one of Ever/Body’s medical facials — whose service menu includes buzzy options like Clear + Brilliant, HydraFacial, Morpheus8, and IPL — is a fantastic time to apply nutrient-rich formulas, as the skin will be exceptionally receptive. After each facial treatment at its New York City locations, medical professionals will maximize the effects of the procedure with a cocktail of SkinCeuticals products.

“I personally recommend SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Mask immediately post high-tech facials, specifically IPL and Clear + Brilliant,” Dr. Jared Jagdeo, a board-certified dermatologist and the chief medical officer of Ever/Body, tells InStyle. “I also recommend SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic for daily maintenance post injectables to help enhance outcomes and improve skin health and wellness… [and] SkinCeuticals Discoloration Defense for clients that are seeking to improve their skin tone and even their pigment levels.”

Ever/Body’s trust in the brand hinges not just on its broad availability, but also on its efficacy. “To support our curated SkinCeuticals assortment, our medical professionals reviewed clinical studies and developed protocols around incorporating SkinCeuticals products into our services,” says Schecter. “The SkinCeuticals brand started in 1997 yet remains relevant due to their heritage of clinically developed and tested products backed by science. For this reason, it’s a natural favorite amongst our medical team — including our dermatologists and nurse practitioners.”

Dr. Jagdeo believes anyone can benefit from SkinCeuticals’ products, not just those who’ve received a facial at Ever/Body: “I highly recommend SkinCeuticals products for general at-home use and after our treatments — our clients have had tremendous improvement in their skin quality after using SkinCeuticals products for several months as part of their daily skincare regimen.”

