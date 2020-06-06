High-End Designer Dog Accessory Company, PUCCI Café, is Giving 5% of all Proceeds to Dog Rescues

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / PUCCI Café, a Houston-based online platform that offers high-end designer dog accessory collections imported from countries all over the world as well as throughout the U.S., is doing their part to give 5% of all sale proceeds back to dog rescue efforts.

Doing their part to help every pooch find a forever home, PUCCI Café is working to spread awareness and support adoption through all Pet Rescues established in the U.S.

"We believe that through our café and dog accessory brand, we can help people everywhere learn more about how they can provide the best home and care possible for their canine," said Bobby J Davidson, Co-Owner of PUCCI Café. "Dogs should be celebrated, as they make all of our lives better on a daily basis."

PUCCI Café offers an exclusive collection of Dog Spa Products that are available within their shop online. Their Spa Products are free of genetically modified organisms, as well as harsh chemicals that can harm dogs.

"By shopping our product and accessory selection, consumers can know that their purchase went beyond our brand - 5% of all purchases are donated to rescue organizations to support their efforts," said Davidson. "We're an animal welfare conscious brand, hoping to change the world through one donation at a time."

PUCCI Café's SPA products are proudly made in the U.S. With their dog accessories being imported from countries all over the world, some are also made here in the U.S. Their collection includes harnesses, leashes, viaggio (travel), accessories, sleeping products, collars, spa items, birthday products, treats, toys, clothing, and organic dog treats These products can be shopped and perused within their online shop.

For more information, or to learn more about PUCCI Café, visit: https://puccicafe.com/

