High Demand for Land Survey Equipment from Construction & Agriculture Sector Due to Accuracy & Effective Results, Reveals Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR

The Expanding Usage of Contemporary Land Survey Equipment in the Construction Industry Is One of the Key Reasons Fuelling the Growth of the Global Market for Land Survey Equipment Systems

Seoul, South Korea, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, mentions that the global Land survey equipment system market would be valued at US$ 7.79 Billion in 2022 and have a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2032. Fact.MR says that with an utmost need to go for terrestrial scanners, the upgraded land survey equipment system market would flourish in the upcoming period.



On these grounds, the global Land survey equipment system market is estimated to reach US$ 12.21 Billion by the year 2032. Land survey equipment, in the present scenario, is such that GNSS (global navigation satellite system) and GNSS network solutions are used in integration with smart antennas.

For Critical Insights on Land Survey Equipment System Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=541

Training is necessary due to ongoing changes and emerging technologies. Land surveyors struggle to operate equipment when no training is available. This also slows down the work process.

Another challenge that the market for land survey equipment systems faces is climate variations in different places. It is challenging to take measurements during the spring and monsoon seasons. Additionally, the surveying equipment does not function properly in cold temperatures.

Why is There High Demand for Level Equipment?

“Level Equipment Systems Highly Beneficial in Measurement of Land & Land Surveys”

Level equipment is expected to dominate the market in terms of volume in 2022, and is the most prevalent product type. Systems to protect equipment from external dangers in a variety of climatic conditions are available in several configurations, which are cost-effective and come in a variety of configurations.

Story continues

These devices provide high-performance and energy-efficient solutions, offering the market, as a whole, promising growth possibilities. Due to the high demand for improved performance and cost-effective solutions, level equipment is anticipated to stay the top choice for end users.

To learn more about Land Survey Equipment System Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=541

Key Segments Covered in the Land Survey Equipment System Industry Survey

Land Survey Equipment System Market by Product :



3D Scanners

UAVs GNSSs Theodolite Others





Land Survey Equipment System Market by Industry :



Oil & Mining

Agriculture Disaster Management





Land Survey Equipment System Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Developments

The key participants are engaging in inorganic as well as organic modes of expansion to make a mark in the land survey equipment system market.

Topcon announced partnership with Boels for offering various productivity options for the equipment rentals.

Trimble, in December 2021, tabled its core geospatial automated monitoring software’s latest version, known as “Trimble 4D Control version 6.3”. This software makes provision for automated movement detection for facilitating informed decisions regarding infrastructure for construction, surveying, and monitoring professionals. The version also extends support towards streamlined workflow between new-fangled T4D Access Edition in office and Trimble Access Monitoring Module in field.

Topcon Positioning Group, in November 2021, did announce MC-Max machine control solution meant for fitting mixed-fleet heavy equipment environments.





Get Customization on Land Survey Equipment System Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=541

Key players in Land Survey Equipment System Market

Topcon

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.

South Surveying & Mapping Instrument Co., Ltd.

u-Blox Holding AG

Trimble

Hexagon AB

Pentax Precision

Nedo

Satlab Geosolutions AB





Key Takeaways from Land Survey Equipment System Market Study

North America accounts for 26% of the market share.

Europe holds the second-largest market share, i.e. 23%.

Construction and agriculture sectors to be at the forefront regarding revenue generation from land survey equipment system market

The market still needs to have skilled workers in an aplomb.

About the Industrial Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Industrial Goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Industrial Goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Mining Pumps Market- The global mining pumps market is estimated at USD 2,375 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3,780 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032. The global mining pumps market accounts for ~5% of the global industrial pumps market in 2022.

Reciprocating Pumps Market- The global reciprocating pumps market is estimated at USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2032.

Aircraft Towbars Market- The global aircraft towbar market is estimated at USD 9 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 12 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2032.

Air Conditioning System Market- The global air conditioning system market is estimated at USD 123 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 198 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032. The global air conditioning system market accounts for ~58% of the global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) market in 2022.

Basalt Fiber Market- The global basalt fiber market is estimated at USD 106 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 339 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Power Generation Pumps Market- The global power generation pumps market is estimated at USD 865 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,857 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2032.

Belt Loaders Market- The global belt loaders market is estimated at USD 1,125 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,635 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2032.

Dredging Market- The global dredging market is estimated at USD 15.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Cryogenic Submerged Motor Pumps Market- The global cryogenic submerged motor pumps market is expected to accumulate a market revenue of US$ 1,762.4 Mn in 2022, and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.5% by garnering a market value of US$ 2,476.8 Mn in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Rotary Pumps Market- The global rotary pumps market is estimated at USD 6.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



