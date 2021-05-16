Localised lockdowns not ruled out in response to Indian variant of Covid, says Matt Hancock

(Sky News)

Ministers have not ruled out a return to localised lockdowns in response to the upsurge in the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK, health secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Mr Hancock told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he “very much hopes” that the planned national removal of England-wide restrictions will go ahead on 21 June, but said it was too early to say whether it is safe to go ahead.

The health secretary said that early results from tests at Oxford University gave “a high degree of confidence” that vaccines work against the B1.617.2 strain of Covid-19.

But he revealed that five people in Indian variant hotspot Bolton have ended up in hospital despite having had one jab and one after having two doses of vaccine.

Mr Hancock said that if the variant is as much as 50 per cent more transmissible than previous strains, it could lead to “a very, very large number of cases”, even with much of the adult population vaccinated.

Even with vaccines which offer 97 per cent protection against dying from Covid-19, there will be some people who are not protected, he pointed out.

Mr Hancock said the public need to be “cautious, careful and vigilant” as social and economic restrictions are rolled back, including when indoor restaurants and pubs reopen and meetings in private homes resume on Monday.

The health secretary said it remained “too early to say” whether the final removal of lockdown curbs will go ahead on 21 June, telling Ridge that the decision will not be taken until a week in advance.

He said ministers are not ruling out a return to regional restrictions if the Indian variant creates serious localised surges in coronavirus. Vaccination and testing programmes have already been stepped up in Bolton and Blackburn in response to a surge in cases.

Mr Hancock made clear that ministers to not want to take the step of imposing local restrictions in areas like Bolton, which has remained in the highest level of controls almost the entire period since Covid-19 arrived in the UK.

Story continues

But he said: “We don’t rule out further action… It’s not a step we want to take, but of course we might have to take it and we will if it’s necessary to protect people.”

Asked whether the 21 June relaxations may have to be delayed, Mr Hancock said: “I very much hope not.

“Our strategy remains on track. It is just that in the race between the vaccine and the variants, the variant has got more legs. That makes it more challenging but the overall strategy remains on track.”

Read More

Government failure on borders put UK at risk from Indian variant, says Labour

New Covid surge: Did Boris Johnson’s dither and delay allow Indian variant to be seeded in UK?

New laws could lead to politicisation of the NHS, leading MPs warn