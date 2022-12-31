Can a High Credit Score Get You a Date? A New Survey Suggests It Can

Nicole Spector
·4 min read
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Money can’t buy love, but it can certainly affect it — and possibly even stop cupid’s arrow in its tracks.

Important: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
See: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

According to a new survey from the online dating website eharmony and the money management app YNAB, daters are taking into consideration the financial standing of their potential partners and identifying financial red, pink and green flags early on in their quest for a match.

“Overwhelmingly, [the survey found] daters measure the financial health of potential partners, and they’re looking at things like how much debt that person has, if they have money in savings, and if they have a high credit score as green flags,” said Rachel Wong, an accredited financial counselor and content manager at YNAB. “These things matter more to some than others, but each flag might be taken as an indicator. Just like a landlord might look at a renter’s credit score to determine reliability, daters will do the same thing.”

Here’s a breakdown of the types of flags, according to Wong.

Green flags:

  • Little to no debt can represent qualities like a bright future.

  • Money in savings can represent a feeling of security and freedom.

  • High credit scores can represent a sense of responsibility.

Red flags:

  • Lots of debt can represent a financial burden that a partner may take on or share somewhere down the line.

  • Being behind on loan/credit card payments can represent a lack of current stability.

  • Owing money to the IRS can represent thin margins and financial stress.

Pink flags: 

  • Spends money on expensive things: This might be an indicator to someone that spending could be in excess, or that there might be a pressure on income to support an expensive lifestyle.

  • Low credit score: This may be a pink flag as a low credit score indicates a credit bureau has rated this person unfavorably for future lending.

  • Being unable to pay for dates (ranked highly in eharmony’s general consumer data and lower in YNAB data): This might be an early and visible indicator of financial scarcity in a partner.

  • Little to no money in savings (more YNAB budgeters ranked this as an area of concern than the general consumer): Someone might interpret this as a lack of security or planning for the future.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

“Interestingly, the average daters surveyed by eharmony prioritize different financial qualities than YNAB users while dating,” Wong said. “When it came to financial green flags, average daters valued a higher credit score whereas YNAB users valued money in savings. Financial red flags also differed among the two groups. Average daters were more concerned about significant debt compared to YNAB users, who were more concerned about a partner being behind on loan or credit card payments.”

Navigating Red Flags and Green Flags in a Relationship

The fact that daters are taking into consideration the financial health of their prospective partners is a good thing, as too often that goes overlooked and can later land a couple in hot water (or, what’s worse, a fraught marriage or even a bitter divorce), but it begets questions, such as, how do you deal with someone else’s financial red flags should you choose to date them?

“If you’re with a partner who has financial red flags, honesty, transparency and trust are so important in your relationship as you navigate these topics,” Wong said. “If at any point you’re sharing expenses, their financial situation can intertwine with yours. Having honest conversations around finances, goals, and priorities, and using a tool like a shared budget will provide a common language for talking about money without either partner playing the role of the villain.”

If you’re in a green flag situation, where both mates are in good financial standing, you should approach your financial lives in the same way.

“If you’re in a relationship with both sides presenting green flags, you actually get the same solution [as you do when there are red flags],” Wong said. “Do you know your partner’s financial priorities, do they know yours? What are priorities and goals that you share? Getting your priorities aligned early on can really supercharge your ability to reach some of those bigger goals — like buying a house or taking bucket list trips — together.”

Ultimately this survey shows that people who are looking for love are already pretty comfortable talking about money, which didn’t surprise those conducting the survey.

“Money is stressful enough when you’re managing it on your own, but doing it with a partner creates an added layer of complexity,” Wong said. “The findings solidified our assumptions that few average daters are comfortable discussing money with a partner (28%) and nearly half (49%) of couples argue about money. The green flags were also fairly expected — with respondents saying that having little to no debt and a high credit score are both seen as positive qualities in a potential partner. Those two could be perceived as indicators of stability and potential in a partner.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Can a High Credit Score Get You a Date? A New Survey Suggests It Can

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • 2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

    TORONTO — If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Dave Bedford, a high-profile Canadian sport executive for four decades, retired as Athletics Canada's CEO after the exposure of a series of sexually graphic tweets that stretched back months. A national team athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions, spoke out about the "gross" tweets. An emergency meeting was held. Bedford agreed to retire two days later. In a grou

  • Huberdeau breaks tie in third, Flames beat Kraken 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Calgary has been waiting for Jonathan Huberdeau to start scoring points the same way he did a season ago. Maybe a winning goal will be what Huberdeau and the Flames needed. Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period with his seventh goal of the season and Calgary beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. “We all know what he’s capable of and we all know his numbers from last year and all that kind of stuff,” Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson said. “T

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Playoff positioning at stake when Bills and Bengals tangle

    CINCINNATI (AP) — This was the dream scenario for the NFL's schedule-makers: Two of the league's hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama. The Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) have secured playoff spots and are vying to be the AFC's No. 1 seed. That would mean a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The prime-time game in Cincinnati also marks the first meeting of q

  • McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season. The Coyotes are 6-1-1 at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena since returning from a 14-game, 33-day road