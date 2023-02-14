High court challenge to government’s ‘weak’ plan to reduce sewage discharges

Sandra Laville
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Maureen McLean/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Campaigners are to make a high court challenge to the government’s plan to reduce raw sewage discharges into rivers and seas, arguing it does not go far enough.

The case, to be taken by the Good Law Project, will put the storm overflow scheme under detailed scrutiny. It will argue that the plan will lead to raw sewage being discharged into waterways for decades to come and does not protect the majority of coastal areas designated as ecologically sensitive.

After growing pressure from the Guardian and other media, campaigners and some politicians, the government produced the storm overflow plan to force water companies to invest in stopping raw sewage discharges. But the scheme gives water companies a deadline of 2035 to reduce the amount of sewage flowing into bathing water and areas of ecological importance, and until 2050 to stop dumping sewage elsewhere. After it was heavily criticised as too weak, the scheme will be challenged in court after the campaigners were granted permission to seek a judicial review.

Related: Exclusive: water firms discharged raw sewage into England's rivers 200,000 times in 2019

England has about 14,500 storm overflows, which are supposed to be used in exceptionally heavy rain to stop the sewage system backing up into people’s homes. But evidence unearthed by the Guardian, and evidence to MPs, has shown water companies are routinely dumping raw sewage into rivers and seas even in periods of dry weather.

Environment Agency data shows in 2021 storm overflows discharged untreated sewage 372,533 times over a period of 2.7m hours.

The legal case is being taken by Good Law Project on behalf of the Marine Conservation Society, oyster farmer Tom Haward, and surfer and ocean activist Hugo Tagholm.

Jo Maugham, director of Good Law Project, said: “This could be the most consequential environmental law case in recent history. We contend – and the high court now agrees the point is arguable – that the English common law contains a principle that the natural environment must be protected, must be held in trust, for future generations.”

Tagholm said the blue spaces so important for wildlife, people and communities should not be treated as dumping grounds. “We should be free to swim, surf and enjoy our rivers and coastline without fear of sewage pollution,” he said.

