'High Command's Decision Final': CM Yediyurappa Amid Exit Speculation

Amid strong speculations of his exit from office, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday, 20 July, reportedly indicated that he will have to step down from his post if the BJP top brass calls for a change of leadership in the state.

According to news agency ANI, the CM, who had met with a delegation of over 30 seers from various mutts on Tuesday, hinted at his resignation at the gathering.

"Yediyurappa only said that he is not in position to speak anything on the issue and will have to abide by the decision of the high command. He did not say anything else," Balehosur mutt's Dingaleshwar Swami said, news agency PTI reported.

Swami further stated, "When we questioned Yediyurappa about what really has happened, he said he will not comment on that and that the high command's decision is final. He did not say anything else."

The seer, who had led the delegation, asserted the mutts' support for Yediyurappa, adding that the BJP Karnataka will invite a major backlash if the veteran leader, who is also the face of the Lingayat community in the party, is removed.

Yediyurappa Exit: Lingayat Mutts Warn of a Political Fallout

As buzz of the leader's removal has gained traction, Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders and others from the community, which forms a large chunk of the state's voting population, have expressed their staunch support of Yediyurappa.

"The unanimous opinion of the pontiffs is – don't replace Yediyurappa. If it is done, you (BJP) will face bad consequences in the days to come. What is the need for a change?" Dingaleshwar Swami was quoted as saying by PTI, after his meeting with the chief minister.

Asserting that their opposition to Yediyurappa's removal is not because he belongs to the Lingayat community, but because he has served as a good leader for Karnataka.

""Earlier too they did not let him complete his term. Even now this pain is felt by one and all. If BS Yediyurappa is changed, then the BJP will be destroyed in the state. This is not being said only by us but it's the voice of the people as well."" - Dingaleshwar Swamy said, ANI reported.

Story continues

As many as 300-400 seers are expected to congregate in Bangalore in the next few days, ahead of the speculated exit, sources told PTI.

Also Read: Yediyurappa's 'Resignation': BJP Offers Governorship, Plum Posts for Family

Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, 16 July, amid rumours of his resignation.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yediyurappa was quoted as saying, "I don't know anything about leadership change, you have to say (to media). During my discussion with PM Modi, I requested him to permit to carry out development works in the state."

The Karnataka chief minister is expected to hang up his boots any day between 26 July and 15 August, sources told The Quint.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Also Read: Don't Know Anything About Leadership Change: Yediyurappa After Meeting PM

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.All-Party Meet: PM Cites COVID Resurgence, Underlines Need to Stay Vigilant'High Command's Decision Final': CM Yediyurappa Amid Exit Speculation . Read more on Politics by The Quint.