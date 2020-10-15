High charges for rural broadband investigated by Ofcom

Ofcom is to investigate why BT is quoting some people thousands of pounds to get broadband connections.

It follows legislation to introduce a universal service obligation (USO) giving homes and business the right to request broadband with speeds of at least 10 megabits per second (Mbps).

BT's job is to assess the costs of providing a connection.

BT said it "strongly disagree with Ofcom's assessment of our delivery of the USO".

"We are concerned that BT may not be complying with the regulatory conditions correctly where it assesses excess costs for a given connection," said Ofcom.

"This could result in some customers' quotes for a connection being higher than necessary."

BT said it was disappointed that Ofcom had opened an investigation when "we're fully committed to working with both Ofcom and the government to find better ways to connect the hardest to reach".

It added: "We are obliged to send USO quotes to customers when they request them, and appreciate that for the most remote properties some of these can be unaffordable. We're working hard to enable communities to be able to share the costs of an USO connection to help drive down costs for individuals. We will launch this as soon as possible."

It added that the reality for some communities, even if they shared the costs, was that the price of connection would remain "out of reach" and that connecting the last 0.5% of the country remained "a challenge".

It also called for a new plan for these "hardest to reach" properties, with other solutions such as satellite needing to play a role.

"We know these are the hardest to reach and most expensive households to connect, where there are real barriers and real costs to deploying broadband, and where further government subsidy may be needed," said Matthew Howett, founder of research firm Assembly.

"Sometimes eye-watering quotes might arise because of estimates made without full engineering surveys having yet been completed. We're still at the early stages of the scheme so Ofcom's investigation may result in useful guidance when calculating quotes for future requests."

The regulator will now gather evidence and plans to decide what should happen next before the end of the year.