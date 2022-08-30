High capacity Level 3 EV charging station coming to Sundridge

The Village of Sundridge is getting a Level 3 Electric Vehicle charging station.

Lakeland Holding Ltd. of Bracebridge plans to put two chargers and two parking spots up at 91 Water Street which is downtown at Lions Park.

Lakeland's Chief Operating Officer Vince Kulchycki says the site was chosen because of its centralized location and the availability of nearby infrastructure.

Compared to Level 1 and Level 2 EV chargers, the L3 unit takes the least amount of time to fully charge a vehicle.

Kulchycki says a full charge can be had in 30 to 40 minutes.

But Kulchycki also told council a full charge isn't necessary to get from one community to another.

For example he said a 10 minute charge will easily get a person from Toronto to Huntsville with plenty of power left in the vehicle.

Kulchycki said in terms of capacity, Level 3 charging stations have a large systems range going from as little as 25 kilowatts to as high as 350 kilowatts.

He says the L3 unit Lakeland has in mind for Sundridge is a station that has 190 kilowatts.

Council supported the Lakeland initiative.

That included Deputy Mayor Shawn Jackson who is conflicted on the issue of electric vehicles because if all vehicles suddenly became electric, that's not sustainable since we don't have the capacity to charge so many vehicles in Ontario.

“But it's the way our provincial and federal governments are going and other places around the world,” Jackson said as he supported the local L3 EV charging station.

For Councillors Fraser Williamson and Enzo Seca the decision to support Lakeland's project was easier to make.

“It's an opportunity for Sundridge to have an EV station and it's where the future is going with automobiles,” Seca said.

Williamson noted the local project works toward “bettering the environment."

“And I like the location because it doesn't take up existing parking spots,” he said.

Mayor Lyle Hall says the Take Charge project, as labelled by Lakeland Holding, doesn't cost the municipality anything except for keeping the two parking spots clear of snow and carrying out groundwork if necessary.

Story continues

Kulchycki says Lakeland will own and maintain the charging units.

The company will also pay for the electricity and then collect from the electric vehicle user on a per minute charge basis.

Before finalizing the 91 Water Street site, Kulchyski says Lakeland still “needs to do a complete analysis of the feasibility of the site” because he says at this time it's very hard to gauge what the usage is going to be.

Natural Resources Canada has been providing grants to companies like Lakeland Holding to help them create a network of charging stations.

But Kulchycki says despite the government funding, Lakeland will still have to put in a significant amount of its own money into the Sundridge project.

He says there's still more to do before the installation work for the L3 EV station can begin next spring.

For its part and to help ensure the L3 station is used, Sundridge has to commit to considering buying or leasing electric vehicles when it's time to replace current municipal vehicles.

Additionally, the municipality must be willing to enforce Bill 123 which creates reserved parking for electric vehicles at EV charging stations. In response to a question from Coun. Enzo Seca regarding how people know where the various charging stations are sprouting up, Kulchycki said a phone app provides that information.

In addition he says newer vehicles have also begun integrating that information in their software.

Although the L3 station is the first to be sited in Sundridge, the Village has had a slower Level 1 charging station at the Near North Enviro Education Centre for some time.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The North Bay Nugget