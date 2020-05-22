Higgs to reveal next step after too few people sign up to replace foreign workers

Premier Blaine Higgs says something will now be done to help industries affected by his decision to ban temporary foreign workers from New Brunswick because of COVID-19.

Higgs said Friday that he was "very" disappointed more New Brunswickers didn't apply for jobs in the farming and seafood processing sectors.

"We have 70,000 people who are unemployed in the province right now — 30,000 students — and we got about 200, 250 that are actually signed up for jobs and 100 or so that are interviewing," Higgs told Information Morning on Friday.

"No, New Brunswickers weren't interested in the process."

Higgs has tried to keep New Brunswick borders closed as much as possible during the state of emergency over the coronavirus, and for weeks has stood firm against allowing temporary foreign workers in to work on farms and in fish processing.

Higgs said he will announce the next steps for the affected industries at a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

The province has been exploring a couple of options for addressing the job vacancies, Higgs said, suggesting that the fire at a processing plant in Val-Comeau on Thursday could send some workers to fill other vacancies nearby.

"They are in touch with the other processing plants to have the employees shift immediately into other areas where they're needed," said Higgs.

Farmers and seafood processing plant operators have said they rely on temporary foreign workers to make their businesses work and were skeptical from the start that New Brunswick residents could take their place.

"It's clear that the response that we've received to fulfil the many jobs that are available in the province was not as anticipated," said HIggs.

"In that light I said that I would ensure we would fill the jobs required both for the processing plants and the farming and agriculture side."

Farmers, seafood plants struggling

At news conference yesterday, three provincial farming groups warned that 2,000 acres on 18 farms could go unplanted, with the loss of millions of dollars, if foreign workers are not allowed in.

Meanwhile, one lobster processing plant has hired more students, including some as young as middle school aged.

They expect this means they will only be able to process about half as many lobsters as they usually do.

'A broken system'

Higgs appeared to put some of the blame on the employment insurance system.

"We have a broken system in our insurance program, where 10 weeks is the limit and everybody is happy if they get 10 weeks," said Higgs.

"We have a broken system. For years we've been afraid to deal with it."