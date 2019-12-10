Higgins relieved to battle through at Scottish Open

It was a simple case of job done for a relieved John Higgins after he progressed into the second round of the 19.com Scottish Open in Glasgow.

The four-time world champion eased past world number 107 Jamie O’Neill 4-1 at the Emirates Arena, struggling for his characteristic fluency but booking his spot in the second round with an experienced performance.

The 30-time ranking event winner has won the competition on home soil just twice back in 1995 and 1996, and was recently knocked out of the Betway UK Championship after a 6-3 quarter-final defeat to China’s Yan Bingtao.

And despite failing to construct a single half-century break in his 19.com Scottish Open bow, Wishaw’s Higgins remained confident that he’d be able to hit the ground running when he next takes to the table on home soil.

“It was a tough game - neither of us played great and it was just good to get through and into the tournament,” the 44-year-old veteran said.

“My form’s been pretty good this season, but I had a bad performance in York at the UK Championship and today wasn’t great so that sets you back a bit.

“Today was actually the first time I picked my cue up since York - I only had a fifteen minute knock before going out to play so I guess I didn’t deserve anything more than I got.

“It would be amazing if I was to go and win the trophy here for the first time in over 20 years - if you asked anyone that they’d say yes and it’s one of the biggest achievements you can have.

“I do still enjoy playing snooker but you don’t get the butterflies anymore and it does become a bit of a grind - I enjoy the competing but the practice and other sides of the game can become pretty tough at times."

World number 33 and local Glaswegian Anthony McGill cruised past Hammad Miah in his first round clash, notching breaks of 77 and 67 in frames two and five to make amends for his first round exit in 2018.

The former world number 13 has endured a difficult season in 2019, failing to progress past the third round of any ranking event and crashing out of last week’s Betway UK Championship in a 6-3 defeat to Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham.

And in taking to the table in his home city, the 2017 English Open semi-finalist was candid about his emotions.

“I was really nervous coming into today because it’s my home tournament and I’ve got friends and family here,” the 28-year-old admitted.

“But I thought I played really well - I only remember one bad shot I played, so I’m pretty happy.

“I’d love to put a run together here, especially as I’ve never done anything at this tournament - since the Scottish Open started coming here I’ve not done anything, so I’d love to do well.”

Perth’s Scott Donaldson also booked his place in the competition’s second round with a routine 4-2 victory over China’s Lei Peifan, cooly constructing a third frame break of 99 to lay the foundations for a polished performance.

And the world number 26 has never before progressed further than the second round of his home tournament, looking to build on his round three success at the 19.com Northern Ireland Open earlier this season in front of a partisan home crowd.

But Motherwell-based Michael Collumb was less successful at the Emirates, encountering an in-form Joe Perry - who recently booked his place in the 2020 Dafabet Masters - and succumbing to a comprehensive 4-1 defeat.

The world number 16 notched breaks of 76, 52, 92 and a fourth-frame 100 to ease past the Scot, giving him a difficult introduction to ranking event snooker in his first major tournament of the season.

