Higgins leads Saint Francis (BKN) against Saint Francis (PA) after 27-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-17, 6-9 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-18, 4-11 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) faces the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Rob Higgins scored 27 points in Saint Francis (BKN)'s 64-55 victory against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

The Red Flash have gone 4-7 at home. Saint Francis (PA) has a 2-9 record against teams above .500.

The Terriers have gone 6-9 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. The Terriers won the last meeting 70-53 on Jan. 7. Michael Cubbage scored 19 points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramiir Dixon-Conover is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Cubbage is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.1 points for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press