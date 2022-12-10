Hield, Haliburton lead Pacers past Wizards, 121-111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night.

Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, Oshae Brissett 16 and Myles Turner 14.

Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting. He had 20 points in the first half, hitting nine shots without a miss. Kyle Kuzma added 27 points, and Jordan Goodwin had 19.

The Wizards have lost five games in a row and eight of their last nine. The Pacers lead the season series 2-1 with a game remaining Feb. 11 at Washington.

After a first half with 14 lead changes, the Pacers led 69-65 at halftime. The Pacers and Wizards shot well in the first half with Indiana at 65% and Washington at 64.3%. For the game, Washington shot 53.2% and Indiana 51.2%

TIP-INS

Wizards: Bradley Beal missed his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. He was hurt early Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers ... Will Barton was sidelined with a left foot soreness.

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson was out with a sore left knee. … The Pacers played at home for the first time since Nov. 25 after a seven-game West trip, its longest trip in 36 years.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Pacers: Host Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Mark Ambrogi, The Associated Press