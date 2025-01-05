Hideki Matsuyama sets record with personal best 11 birdies

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and America’s Collin Morikawa took control of the PGA Tour season opener in Hawaii as they moved away from the field with a pair of 62s.

Matsuyama’s 11-under par third round took him to 27-under-par as he set a new 54-hole record at Kapalua to hold his one-shot lead at The Sentry.

The former Masters champion was within reach of tying the course record with a long eagle attempt from just short of the 18th green.

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits from the 14th tee (Matt York/AP)

He took two putts for birdie to maintain his lead over Morikawa, who holed his birdie putt on the par five closing hole for his 62.

Morikawa took the lead on the front nine with three birdies and an eagle in the first five holes, capped off with a 25-foot eagle putt.

But his lead did not last long, with Matsuyama – who has dropped just one shot in the opening three rounds – catching him on the next hole.

Matsuyama’s 11 birdies are the most he has made in a single round on the PGA Tour.

Belgium’s Thomas Detry is four strokes further back after a 64, one better than South Korea’s Sungjae Im who also carded a 62.

England’s Harry Hall is fifth on 20-under-par after a third-round 66.