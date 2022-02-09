Hidden Valentine's Day messages are everywhere you look
Love — it's everywhere you look this time of year, and if you look closely you might see it too.
In honour of Valentine's Day, we've put together a collection of some of the hearts you've seen in nature, and you've seen them everywhere, from in the clouds, to embedded on rocky shores.
Have a look.
Melanie D., Kamloops, B.C.
Marianna Armata, Montreal, Quebec
Gord Oliver, Musgravetown, Newfoundland and Labrador
Penney Turner, Golvertown, Newfoundland and Labrador
Claude Robitaille, Dee Bank, Ontario
Warren Mackie, Guelph, Ontario
Laurie Chiasson, Edmonton, Alberta
Paul McCarthy, North Tetagouche, New Brunswick
