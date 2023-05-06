The hidden messages in the Princess of Wales’s spectacular Alexander McQueen Coronation gown

princess of wales

The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning for the Coronation of King Charles III wearing a spectacular Alexander McQueen gown embroidered with the floral symbols of the United Kingdom.

After extensive speculation about what the dress of a key player at a British coronation in the 21st century might look like, the Princess of Wales has blended the long-held tradition of women wearing ivory with a distinctly modern feel thanks to the design’s contemporary silhouette.

At the request of the King and Queen, both the Princess and her husband, the Prince of Wales, are wearing formal robes and mantels to the Coronation ceremony, a decision which underscores their status as the next in line to the throne and sets them apart from the rest of the congregation who are wearing day dress. At coronations past, all female attendees would have worn robes, ivory dresses and coronets or tiaras.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation in the rain - REUTERS

Like generations of royal women before her, including Elizabeth II, the Princess of Wales chose to incorporate rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs representing England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland respectively into the design of her gown. These were included by the Alexander McQueen atelier using silver bullion and thread work embroidery.

In a break with coronation custom, the Princess of Wales wore a headpiece instead of a tiara. Created by milliner Jess Collett in collaboration with Alexander McQueen, the Princess’s headpiece is made with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery. This simple, rather than bejewelled, choice of headwear alludes to the flower crowns worn by Queen Elizabeth’s maids of honour at her 1953 coronation.

The Princess of Wales in her late mother-in-law Diana's pearl-drop earrings - AFP

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Princess Charlotte wore Alexander McQueen for the first time at her grandfather’s coronation ceremony. Her ivory silk crepe dress and cape also includes rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock embroidery. The eight-year-old also wore a headpiece similar to that seen on her mother.

The Princess of Wales’s jewellery choices were a sentimental nod to the past and female figures whose influence is no doubt important to her. The dazzling George VI Festoon Necklace was made in 1950, commissioned by King George VI for his daughter the then Princess Elizabeth. Her pearl and diamond earrings belonged to Princess Diana who made the Princess of Wales title which Princess Catherine now holds into a globally recognised name.

Breaking with tradition: the Princess of Wales wearing a headpiece instead of a tiara - AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

The inclusion of daffodils, which represent the Welsh element of the Princess’s Coronation gown, is a design decision of which Sir Norman Hartnell, the creator of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation gown, would likely have been envious.

He wrote in his autobiography, Silver and Gold, of his wrangling with the Garter King of Arms after he was informed that he must use a leek rather than a daffodil to represent Wales on the late Queen’s coronation dress.

“‘A daffodil!’ exclaimed Garter. ‘On no account will I give you a daffodil. I will give you the correct emblem of Wales, which is the leek.’ The leek I agreed was a most admirable vegetable, full of historic significance and doubtless of health-giving properties, but scarcely noted for its beauty. Could he not possibly permit me to use the more graceful daffodil instead?, Hartnell recalled in the memoir. ‘No, Hartnell. You must have the leek,’ said Garter, adamant.”

Mary of Teck, the last Princess of Wales to attend a coronation in 1902 - W. and D. Downey/ Hulton Archive/ Getty Images

A visit to a vegetable garden in Windsor inspired Hartnell to make the leek work. “In the end, by using lovely silks and sprinkling it with the dew of diamonds, we were able to transform the earthy leek into a vision of Cinderella charm and worthy of mingling with her sisters Rose and Mimosa in a brilliant Royal Assembly, and fit to embellish the dress of a queen.”

Alexander McQueen, under creative director Sarah Burton, would have been a natural and obvious choice for the Princess when she was deciding who to entrust with the making of one of the most significant dresses of her royal life.

The Princess and Burton established a close working relationship when they collaborated on her wedding dress in 2011. Like Saturday’s Coronation gown, that dress also included roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks via a lace design which was custom-made for the occasion.

Since 2011, McQueen has been a consistent key player in the Princess’s wardrobe. Notably, Princess Catherine’s McQueen clothing has evolved seamlessly with her own increasingly confident and fashion-forward style, segueing from pretty day dresses and girlish gowns in the early 2010s to sharply tailored coats, trouser suits and spectacular evening wear today.

The Princess clearly trusts Burton implicitly and, if she’s going to take a risk, it’s with McQueen’s creative director by her side. Last year, she marked her 40th birthday with a series of striking portraits taken by Paolo Roversi, a fashion photographer frequently used by Burton for McQueen’s advertising campaigns. In the landmark images, she wears designs by Burton.

In his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry also offered a rare insight into the Princess’s relationship with Burton. He revealed that when his sister-in-law texted his wife Meghan to say that Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress needed to be remade because it didn’t fit correctly, she cited the advice of Burton, saying she agreed that the dresses weren’t salvageable.

This is one of the few moments in the Princess’s royal life that she has had a blank canvas for a big royal occasion, unhindered by past direct comparisons to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.

The last Princess of Wales to attend a coronation was in 1902, when the-then Princess Mary wore a pearl encrusted gown with braid detailing to the crowning of her father-in-law King Edward VII.

One hundred and twenty one years later, the Princess of Wales has set a new template with a dress which will be remembered as one of the most important of her lifetime.