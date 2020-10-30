Hidden horrors: our writers on the scariest movies you (probably) haven't seen

Ghost Stories

The black horror comedy Ghost Stories is anthology of supernatural tales in the tradition of Ealing’s Dead Of Night – adapted by its directors Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson from their hit London stage show. Nyman himself plays a celebrity and paranormal debunker whose mission is to expose hoaxes and frauds; he was inspired as a child by a TV personality who was a campaigner in much the same way but vanished at the height of his 70s fame. Now this very man reappears, confessing to Nyman he is haunted by three insoluble ghostly cases which caused him to doubt his rationalist “faith”.

It’s a barnstorming, creepy and bizarre collection of stories, made individually stranger and more potent by the way the film allows you to notice weird connections between them. The point is to laugh, of course, but there is something genuinely unsettling in the creepy, zero-oxygen interiors with putrefying light that Nyman and Dyson conjure up – the desolate old empty pub, the deserted caravan park, the blank modern church. There’s a tremendous atmosphere, a dream-like oddness and offness to everything. It’s the kind of strange old scary movie that you might accidentally encounter on late-night TV and then stay with it, enthralled and creeped out to the very end. Peter Bradshaw

Ghost Stories is available on Hulu or to rent in the US and to rent in the UK

He’s Out There

I’m not much into horror films, opting instead for the unintended comedy of Lifetime thrillers, where the fright lies in the woodenness of the actors as opposed to the woods. So in the name of transparency, I feel it’s imperative I point out that it might be my predilection for plot holes and cliches that gripped me in the indie horror film He’s Out There.

It stars The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski as a mother vacationing with her two daughters, as they try to outwit an axe-wielding psychopath terrorising their remote lake house. If you are looking for a groundbreaking, genre-defining slasher, this is not it. This type of film has been done to grisly death hundreds of times and arguably better, but stay with me: not every film needs to be game-changing in order to be worth pressing play. And it is, once you get over the distinct feeling of deja vu. It more than does the job: suspense, merciless kills and child actors that, yes, may be frustrating, but hold their own.

It probably isn’t one for the connoisseurs of the home invasion subgenre. It’s been largely panned, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of just 43%. But with Netflix’s queasy comedy series Emily in Paris currently at 69%, it’s worth recalling the takeaway of many horror films: most strangers can’t be trusted. Yomi Adegoke

He’s Out There is available on Amazon Prime in the US and Netflix in the UK

Lake Mungo

Lake Mungo was there at the wake of the found footage wave. Joel Anderson’s 2008 Aussie festival film has all the visceral thrills of contemporaries like Paranormal Activity and REC but also an emotional depth few horror films so skilfully grasp.

Anderson apes the format of the Ghost Hunters doc series to tell the story of the Palmer family. Teen daughter Alice drowned. But her parents and brother tell off-camera interviewers that Alice is not gone, scouring photos and camcorder footage for proof of her presence. Like the photographer in Michelangelo Antonioni’s Blow-Up, the family searches the grain for shapes, shadows and any indication of ghosts. In these scenes, Anderson makes expert use of static, white noise, vibrations and even the thick sound of air, all for unsettling effect.

Lake Mungo succeeds where the recent trend in “elevated horror” so often does not, marrying the jump scares to genuine emotion and revelatory insight. What makes Lake Mungo so painful and harrowing is that the Palmer family eagerly want to be haunted. They rummage through the past, searching the caverns of a fraught relationship, to keep Alice present. It’s a chilling movie about yearning for someone’s warmth. Radheyan Simonpillai

Lake Mungo is available on Amazon Prime in the US and to rent in the UK

At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul

As these words go to print, Brazil’s far-right strongman president Jair Bolsonaro is hard at work dismantling the Cinemateca Brasileira, a vital collection which exceeds 250,000 rolls of film and contains the soul of the country’s moving picture heritage. An antagonism to the free expression of the arts has been a key plank of authoritarianism wherever it has arisen, as it did in Brazil back in 1964, when a military coup installed a repressive dictatorship that would reign for two decades. The “Cinema Novo” movement of social realism commented and pushed back against this political shift, but in that same year, a singular iconoclast mounted a grimier, bloodier form of rebellion newly relevant to our present.



Brazil’s first horror film, At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul, introduces the satanic undertaker Zé do Caixão (known to English-speakers as Coffin Joe), a top-hatted ghoul intent on attaining eternal life by siring a son and drinking his blood. Star-writer-director José Mojica Marins revived the character for a long series of films due to his enduring popularity – the factor that allowed him to get away with as much gleeful sacrilege as the heavily censored era would allow. Though future works were re-edited by governmental bureaus or banned outright, Mojica still smuggled shocking murders, spider attacks and other offenses against decency to an eager public. In beautifully degraded black and white, he sounded a feral howl of dissent against the Christian church and the establishment it represented. Charles Bramesco





