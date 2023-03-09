The hidden dangers of snowbanks

Cheryl Santa Maria
·2 min read
The hidden dangers of snowbanks
The hidden dangers of snowbanks

They’ve been piling up all winter.

And after weeks of storms and freezing conditions, they can reach dangerous heights: Snow piles.

Given the size of some of these things, there’s a good chance you’ll be seeing them well into spring.

And while playing on snow piles is a right of passage for MANY Canadian children - and – let’s face it - adults - There are some dangers hidden within.

Snow piles can obstruct vision

Typically, they shouldn’t be higher than three metres in commercial zones and two metres in residential zones, but that’s enough to block the view of oncoming traffic or other pedestrians.

Visit our Complete Guide to Spring 2023 for an in-depth look at the Spring Forecast, tips to plan for it and much more!

Not all snowbanks can support your weight

Snow piles may look like solid mountains, but they aren’t always as sturdy as they appear.

Just because something looks like it can support your weight doesn’t mean that it can. Some piles are propped up by air pockets or unstable snow, which could leave you susceptible to injury if you try to climb one.

Snow piles can make more work for first responders

When a big snowstorm hits, crews rush out to clear the roads, leaving piles behind that can obstruct the path to handicapped parking spots or entryways, or critical services like fire hydrants.

If you have a fire hydrant on your property, it’s your responsibility to ensure it remains accessible. First responders recommend clearing a 1-metre perimeter around the hydrant, and chipping away the ice as it forms.

Thumbnail image by Cheryl Santa Maria via Canva. Video production by April Walker, Jordan Caprice, and Cheryl Santa Maria.

Latest Stories

  • Red tide has overtaken much of Florida's southwest coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • Biden's big, bold green spend sends shockwaves around the world, including Canada

    U.S. President Joe Biden's climate bill is only six months old, but its impact on the energy industry around the world continues to grow as pressure mounts on countries to offer similar subsidies toward green energy or risk losing out on valuable investment dollars. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a multi-billion-dollar program that pledges government dollars toward developing low-carbon energy. The policy is aimed at boosting the country's manufacturing sector and takes aim at China's domi

  • Southern Ontario snow could upend weekend travel plans

    A swath of snow sneaking into southern Ontario could throw a wrench in travel plans for folks heading south for March Break.

  • Rescuers rush to save whale believed to be caught in a net. Something else was wrong

    The 55-foot-long creature was spotted off the coast of Spain.

  • First Nations chiefs criticize Alberta premier's oilsands tailings spill comments

    First Nations leaders say Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is minimizing the effect of two releases of oilsands tailings water near lands they harvest from. Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro of the Mikisew Cree First Nation says Smith's statement that none of the tailings from an Imperial Oil mine entered local waterways is, at best, premature. Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation says the spill is much more than the failure of communications that Smith has suggested. Adam says Smith is

  • Weather Talk: What happens if we get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

    Meteorologist Tony Pann looks at what would happen if we got rid of Daylight Saving Time and stuck to Eastern Standard Time year-round.

  • An alligator egg was stolen from a Texas zoo 20 years ago. Wildlife officials found the 8-foot-long gator living as a pet in the backyard of a former zoo volunteer.

    The American alligator, named Tewa, was returned to the Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo, which has told her previous owner to visit her anytime.

  • A YouTuber charged a non-Tesla EV at a Supercharger and it 'descended into chaos'

    Tesla began opening some of its Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs last month, but it could quickly become a headache for Tesla owners.

  • 3,500-kilometre Labrador snowmobile race cancelled after team goes into open water

    LABRADOR CITY, N.L. — A snowmobile race in Labrador that bills itself as the longest and toughest in the world was cancelled mid-course Tuesday because of rain and broken sea ice brought on by unseasonably warm temperatures. Organizers of the 3,500-kilometre Cain's Quest endurance race announced the decision on social media, hours after a member of the Finnish team drove into the water. Markku Rytinki and Esa Norokorpi were racing toward Port Hope Simpson just before dawn, when Norokorpi crashed

  • Flights disrupted amid snowfall in south following coldest night of the year

    The Met Office has said temperatures at Kinbrace in the Highlands dropped to this year’s low of minus 15.4C overnight.

  • Cornwall's underground power source could turbocharge Britain

    The race to develop cleaner energy has sent engineers in several directions: out to sea to plant wind turbines, to the desert to plant solar panels, and into the laboratory to try and develop nuclear fusion.

  • What will Miami look like with more sea rise? This high-tech car helps us picture it

    “We know the images are more powerful than any map we can make, or any graphic we can show you.”

  • Japan's Nissan slashing EV costs, cuts rare materials use

    Japanese automaker Nissan is revving up its electrification shift and slashing costs by using the same components across models and reducing use of expensive rare materials. Nissan Motor Co. presented its “X-in-1” development strategy Thursday, in which the X stands for various powertrain parts such as an electric motor and inverter that can be used across models. The company said development and manufacturing costs will be reduced by 30% in 2026 compared to 2019 levels.

  • Gas up by nearly 8 cents in N.L. in weekly price adjustment

    The cost of all types of fuel increased in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday in the Public Utilities Board's scheduled weekly adjustment. The price of gas increased by 7.6 cents per litre, while the cost of diesel is up by 5.7 cents per litre. Furnace oil increased by 0.4 cents per litre. Stove oil increased by 4.81 cents on the island and by 4.96 cents in Labrador. Propane also increased by 0.7 cents per litre. The cost of regular gas on the island ranges from $1.70 per litre on the Avalon

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Deal over access to ore dock in Skagway, Alaska, 'critical' to Yukon, premier says

    Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai is calling a potential new deal that would secure access to the ore dock in Skagway, Alaska, "very, very good news for Yukon." "I'm very proud. I mean, this is a great example of our government taking on something ... that's very critical to the Yukon and to Canada and having the capacity, I guess I would say, to come up with a solution and get this done." Skagway recently accepted the terms of the agreement that would see the Yukon government put more than $17 million

  • Baby Elephant Born at Dallas Zoo

    The Dallas Zoo in Texas released its first images on Wednesday, March 8, of a baby male elephant that was born at the zoo on Sunday, February 26.The footage released by the Dallas Zoo shows the infant African elephant bonding with its mother and rolling around on grass.The elephant weighed 290-pounds at the time of its birth, said zoo officials. Its name would be announced the following week, they added. Credit: The Dallas Zoo via Storyful

  • See photos and video as El Dorado County residents dig out from near-record snowfall

    Residents of El Dorado County went to work digging themselves out of the near-record weekend snowfall on Monday, during a respite from a seemingly endless series of storms that was expected to restart Wednesday.

  • Big Sur residents told to stock up on essentials ahead of storm

    Parts of California, including Big Sur, south of San Francisco, are preparing for a new storm.

  • Cuba tobacco farmers recuperate after ruinous Hurricane Ian

    SAN LUIS, Cuba (AP) — A neighbor lent him a house to dry leaves, and he had a little fertilizer saved, so he plucked up the courage to plant. Now, Hirochi Robaina can hardly believe the resulting miracle. Robaina, one of the most recognized tobacco producers in Cuba, marvels as he walks through the intense green of plants that have grown more than a meter (three feet) high in the Pinar del Rio region. Six months after Hurricane Ian devastated 80% of the region’s tobacco infrastructure, farmers a