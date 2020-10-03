The Hidden Cat In This Viral Photo Is Driving People Crazy

From Women's Health

Do you remember the Where's Waldo? puzzle books that were all the rage when you were a kid? There was something so satisfying about searching the pages—which were always jam-packed with colorful cartoon illustrations—to find the goofy-looking guy wearing big glasses and a striped shirt.

If you've been chasing that feeling of finally finding Waldo since the '80s (yes, that's how old he is), then you've come to the right place. The internet's latest obsession is a totally ordinary photo that delightfully doubles as a brain-teaser. Tens of thousands of people have become captivated by this picture that claims to feature a cat. The furry feline is definitely there—but it's not easy to find.

Go ahead, test your skills:

So, did you find it?!

If you did locate the four-legged friend—nice work! Send this to all of your friends and cross your fingers that they can't spot it, so you can brag about how cool and talented you are.

If you didn't find the cat, that's okay too. You're still cool and talented. (Here's a hint, though: Scan the door frame. 😉)



You Might Also Like