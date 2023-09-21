Hidden cameras found in Starbucks bathrooms in NC tourist town, cops say. Man arrested

Hidden cameras were found in Starbucks bathrooms in a popular North Carolina tourist town, officials said.

It happened at the chain’s coffee shop at 188 Hendersonville Road in Asheville, the Asheville Police Department told McClatchy News in an email.

Now, a 37-year-old man faces two felony secret peeping charges in the case. Police in a Sept. 20 news release didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as William Mcalpin Aycock IV.

Starbucks didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Sept. 21.

The case dates to May 9, 2022, when police said cameras were put inside the Starbucks bathrooms. Workers reportedly found the cameras, and officials believe Aycock placed them there.

Officers launched an investigation before working with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a search for evidence at Aycock’s home.

“Aycock was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on September 8 and released on a written promise to appear in court,” police wrote. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Officers ask anyone with information to call 828-252-1110, use the mobile app called TIP2APD or text “TIP2APD” to 847411.

Soldier secretly recorded sex with women and posted the videos on OnlyFans, NC cops say

Man banned from 4 businesses caught peeping in grocery store restroom, NC cops say