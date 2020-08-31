Sánchez pinch slam, Hicks HR help Yanks take 2 from Mets

NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez delivered the first pinch-hit, extra-innings grand slam in Yankees history, Deivi García made a strong impression in his big league debut and New York beat the crosstown Mets 5-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep Sunday night.

The Yankees stormed back in the opener, erasing a five-run lead with two outs in the seventh to win 8-7 in eight innings. Aaron Hicks lined a tying, two-run homer in the seventh, and Gio Urshela hit a game-ending single off Edwin Diaz an inning later.

The Yankees won the final three games of this five-game Subway Series, snapping a seven-game skid that was their longest since 2017.

Sánchez blasted a 2-2 fastball from Drew Smith (0-1) into the left field bleachers for a 5-1 lead. It was the slumping catcher’s first career pinch-hit homer and second career grand slam.

García took a shutout into the sixth until allowing Dominic Smith’s tying single. Smith’s hit came after Jeff McNeill reached on an error by first baseman Luke Voit, who had the ball kick off the heel of his glove into right field.

García allowed four singles, struck out six, walked none and threw 75 pitches over six innings.

Jonathan Holder (1-0) allowed an RBI single to Michael Conforto and in the eighth. Luis Cessa retired pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos with the bases loaded for his fourth career save.

In the seventh inning of the opener, Mets third baseman Andrés Giménez made a throwing error, and Jared Hughes walked a batter and plunked another to load the bases before Voit hit a check-swing, two-run single against the shift to pull within 7-4. Another run scored on Diaz’s wild pitch before Hicks lined a two-out, 3-2 fastball just over the wall in right for his third homer of the season.

Chad Green (3-2) struck out the side to strand the Mets’ automatic runner in the top of the eighth, and Urshela lined Diaz’s 0-2 pitch to right to score Mike Tauchman from second. Tauchman beat a close throw at the plate and the run was upheld following a brief video review.

CARDINALS 7, INDIANS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright turned back the clock with a complete game on his 39th birthday as St. Louis beat Cleveland.

The oldest active player in the majors, Wainwright threw a four-hitter for his 23rd career complete game and first in four years. The Cardinals snapped a four-game skid in which they scored six total runs.

Dexter Fowler homered and had three RBIs for St. Louis, which stopped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak. The Indians had won nine in a row on the road.

Wainwright (3-0) settled in after allowing Tyler Naquin’s two-run homer in the second inning. The right-hander struck out nine and walked two, going the distance for the first time since July 2016 against the Marlins. He threw 122 pitches, most in the majors this season, and gave a much-needed breather to a Cardinals bullpen that worked 15 1/3 innings over the previous two games.

The performance even prompted the entire Indians team to salute him after the final out.

Aaron Civale (3-4) gave up a season-high five runs in six innings.

DODGERS 7, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers set the National League record for home runs in a month, powering their way past Texas.

Bellinger’s two-run drive gave the Dodgers 57 long balls in August after solo shots from Corey Seager and Will Smith.

The 10th home run of the season for Bellinger topped Atlanta’s previous mark of 56 home runs in June 2019. The record came in the third inning of Los Angeles’ final game of August.

The Dodgers, who have the best record in the majors at 26-10, have won 12 straight series to open the season.

Scott Alexander (2-0) retired all four batters he faced. Kyle Gibson (1-4) gave up five runs in five innings with eight strikeouts.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Prized rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending homer, a three-run drive in the 10th inning that lifted Chicago over Kansas City.

Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings before being pulled from his second major league start, and the surging White Sox won for the 11th time in 13 games to move into a first-place tie with Cleveland in the AL Central.

Tyler Zuber (1-2) intentionally walked José Abreu to start the 10th, putting runners on first and second. James McCann struck out, but Robert drove the next pitch to left field for his ninth home run — tops among big league rookies.

