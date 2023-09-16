Hickory Ridge holds off late AL Brown Wonders rally to earn first win of the season

After a tough non-conference schedule, the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls opened conference play with a 33-28 win over A.L. Brown Friday in the Deer Park Water Cabarrus County game of the week.

Head coach Jupiter Wilson felt like his team’s strength of schedule has prepared them well for Greater Metro 4A conference play. Hickory Ridge (1-4) won its first game of the season.

“We kinda set ourselves up for it,” Wilson said. “When you play well, you don’t get to schedule cupcakes. As I told the kids, ‘This too shall pass.’ We played at home tonight with the excitement of the crowd. We got some things going early and rode that from there.”

The Ragin’ Bulls offense had several explosive plays that helped get the crowd going.

Coastal Carolina commit Jalen Harris caught a long touchdown pass from quarterback Caden Haywood early. He, like Wilson, felt that the non-conference schedule prepared the Bulls for a run at a league title.

Deer Park Cabarrus County Game of the Week

“We fought through some adversity in the first four games,” Harris said. “0-4 was obviously not the start anyone thought we would have. But, we got a good win tonight against a good conference team.”

The Wonders, once down 33-14, made things interesting late in the fourth quarterbwhen they scored a touchdown with less than a minute to go to pull within five. The Ragin’ Bulls recovered the onside kick attempt to seal the game.

“It’s just things like penalties,” Harris said. “We really shot ourselves in the foot at times. If we clean that up it can really set us apart. I think we can go 5-0 the rest of the way and win the conference.”

Three who made a difference

Caden Haywood, Hickory Ridge: Haywood had four total touchdowns in the game. Three came through the air and one on the ground. He did a lot of damage with his legs, extending plays and manufacturing first downs out of broken plays.

Jalen Harris, Hickory Ridge: Harris was on the receiving end of one of Haywood’s touchdown passes. He drew the attention of multiple Wonder defenders all game, opening up opportunities in the run game and for other receivers.

Dominic Testa, Hickory Ridge: The 5-10 junior receiver found several soft spots in the Wonders defense. As a result, he caught two touchdowns, and really helped get out ahead of the Wonders in the third quarter.

Worth mentioning

▪ This was the Ragin’ Bulls first home game of the season due to the school installing a new turf field.

What’s Next?

Hickory Ridge (1-4) will be at home on Sep. 22 against Mooresville (4-0) at 7 p.m. A.L. Brown will also be at home on Sep. 22 against Lake Norman at 7 p.m.

Score Summary

Hickory Ridge 10 16 7 0 — 33

A.L. Brown 7 7 0 14 — 28

The Reaction

