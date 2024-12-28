Advertisement

Hibs v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

  • Hibernian have only lost one of their last 12 Scottish Premiership meetings with Kilmarnock (W7 D4), going down 0-1 in November 2022 under Lee Johnson.

  • Kilmarnock are winless in 10 Scottish Premiership visits to Hibernian (D3 L7), losing their last five in a row and failing to score at all in their last four.

  • Hibernian have lost their final league match in five of the last six calendar years, winning the other 3-1 at Dundee United in 2021.

  • Excluding years in which they were relegated, Kilmarnock have only lost their last Scottish Premiership match of a calendar year in one of their last seven such games (W3 D3), a 0-1 defeat to St Mirren in 2019.

  • Kilmarnock's Bruce Anderson has scored in three of his last five Scottish Premiership appearances against Hibernian, including once in both of his last two against Hibs.