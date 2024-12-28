Hibs v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats
Hibernian have only lost one of their last 12 Scottish Premiership meetings with Kilmarnock (W7 D4), going down 0-1 in November 2022 under Lee Johnson.
Kilmarnock are winless in 10 Scottish Premiership visits to Hibernian (D3 L7), losing their last five in a row and failing to score at all in their last four.
Hibernian have lost their final league match in five of the last six calendar years, winning the other 3-1 at Dundee United in 2021.
Excluding years in which they were relegated, Kilmarnock have only lost their last Scottish Premiership match of a calendar year in one of their last seven such games (W3 D3), a 0-1 defeat to St Mirren in 2019.
Kilmarnock's Bruce Anderson has scored in three of his last five Scottish Premiership appearances against Hibernian, including once in both of his last two against Hibs.