Hibs v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats
Hibernian have lost just one of their last six league meetings with Aberdeen (W3 D2), a 4-1 defeat in November 2022.
Aberdeen have lost four of their last five league trips to Hibernian (D1) since a 1-0 win in August 2020. They lost their last such visit 6-0 in January last season.
After going winless in six matches from September to November (D5 L1), Hibernian have since won each of their last two league matches, last winning three on the bounce in March.
Aberdeen have only won three matches in the Scottish Premiership this season (D4 L5), although each of their last two victories have come away from home – 3-1 v Rangers and 4-2 v Motherwell.
Hibernian’s Josh Campbell has the best overperformance of expected goals this season, netting three times from an xG of just 0.79.