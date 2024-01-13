Hibs poised to share in Doig sale profit - gossip

Marseille are in advanced talks with Hellas Verona to sign Josh Doig, with the Ligue 1 club having made a maximum offer of £4.3m for the 21-year-old former Hibernian left-back, and are expecting to secure his services on a contract until 2028. (Sky Sports)

Hibernian will receive 27.5% of the profit of any future sale of Josh Doig, which will earn them £357,500 of the £1.3m Hellas Verona will make if the left-back joins Marseille for £4.3m. (Daily Record)

Rangers have tried to use the transfer of Ridvan Yilmaz to Hellas Verona in their pursuit of fellow left-back Josh Doig, but the Glasgow club face a battle for the 21-year-old's signature with Leeds United, Marseille, Sassuolo, Atalanta and Torino. (TeamTalk)

Leeds United and Rangers are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign left-back Josh Doig, who signed for Hellas Verona in 2022 from Hibernian. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers are working on a deal to sign Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig this month as the Serie A club make progress on a move for Ridvan Yilmaz, with both loan and permanent moves from the Ibrox outfit possible, and Borna Barisic garnering a lot of interest across Europe as the Croat enters the last six months of his deal in Glasgow. (Football Insider)

Hellas Verona are in the driving seat to sign Ridvan Yilmaz on loan from Rangers, despite interest from Sassuolo and Monza in the 22-year-old, and are in the advanced stages of discussions. (Sky Sports)

Adryan, the 29-year-old Brazilian midfielder on trial with Hibs, once won a poker tournament during a game and was sacked by Sion after sharing his "drag queen dream". (Daily Record)

