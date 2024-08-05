Hibs 'chucked game away' against St Mirren - Newell

Hibs "let everyone down" after they started their Premiership with a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to St Mirren, according to club captain Joe Newell.

Three second-half goals - one from Roland Idowu and two in quick succession from All three goals in Paisley came after the break, and Newell says that type of collapse simply cannot happen again.

"The immediate reaction would be anger and disappointment," Newell told Hibs TV.

"We worked so hard in pre-season and had a really good feeling coming here. It feels like in a blink of an eye we've chucked the game away. It's a bad start.

"The first half kind of feels irrelevant the way we performed and let ourselves down as a collective in the second half.

"You have to put chances away and defend well, and we didn't do either. They are a good side and there were no surprises. They are strong, they are resolute and they are clinical.

"We've let ourselves down, we've let everyone down. It's the start of a very long season, everyone is more than confident that the club will be going in the right direction.

"There's a lot to learn from today. We have to get away from that because we folded - that really has to change."