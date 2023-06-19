Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's (KLSE:HIBISCS) largest shareholders are retail investors with 45% ownership, institutions own 30%

Key Insights

Significant control over Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 48% ownership

Insider ownership in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad is 13%

If you want to know who really controls Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:HIBISCS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 45% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 30% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad. Polo Investments Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.9% of shares outstanding. With 5.4% and 4.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Hibiscus Upstream Sdn Bhd and Vee Mun Tang are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Kenneth Pereira is the owner of 3.5% of the company's shares.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad. Insiders own RM230m worth of shares in the RM1.8b company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 12%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

