Hibernian 2-0 St Johnstone: Have your say

[BBC]

Hibernian grabbed their first Scottish Premiership win of the season at the fifth attempt by defeating St Johnstone at Easter Road.

Mykola Kuharevich's close-range goal capped a tepid first half, Hibs finding the crucial breakthrough in stoppage time.

The Ukranian striker got a faint touch to Marvin Ekpiteta's header across goal after Nicky Cadden's deep free kick caught St Johnstone flat-footed.

It laid the platform for a more encouraging second half for Hibs and they got a further reward when Chris Cadden slipped in Martin Boyle, who sent a beautiful dink beyond goalkeeper Ross Sinclair to seal a crucial win.

Craig Levein's side did not threaten the Hibs goal enough when they were on top, with speculative efforts from Matt Smith and Nicky Clark as close as they came.

And when they switched off at a set piece it sparked a decline which ended in a fourth straight Premiership defeat, which was made worse when Benjamin Kimpioka was sent off in the 90th minute for a lunge on Jordan Obita.

Were you at Easter Road or following the match from home? Either way, we want your views on the game.

Hibs fans – have your say here. St Johnstone fans, share your views here.