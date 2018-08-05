Hibbott hoping to build on Peaty promise in Glasgow

The 18-year-old qualified fifth fastest for the final with a measured display at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow.

Great Britain are on the crest of a wave at the European Swimming Championships and Liverpool’s Holly Hibbott believes she can make the biggest splash in the women’s 200m freestyle final on Monday.

With Adam Peaty setting a new 100m breaststroke world record, Georgia Davies winning the 50m backstroke and the men’s 4x200m freestyle team romping to victory – there is an undeniable buzz in the British camp on home water.

And now it’s the turn of 18-year-old Hibbott, who qualified fifth fastest for the final with a measured display at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow.

“Once one person does a good swim, the vibe around the base builds. And everyone else becomes so much more confident going into their swim,” she said.

“It rubs off and to see Adam break the world record is unbelievable. To be apart of a team like that is crazy and everyone is so positive right now – it is great to be around it and it really gives everyone so much more confidence.

“If the camp is down then that does not help but there is a really good spirit right now.

“You want a best time every time you race so if I can come out with that tonight then I will be over the moon.

“It will be tough but a medal would be great. I go out to swim a new fastest time in every race so that is my aim and the rest will take care of itself.”

Hibbott was the fastest of all through the heats and the pressure of three teammates breathing down her neck fuelled her performance.

Only two swimmers per nation are allowed to progress and, with Ellie Faulkner, Lucy Hope and Kathryn Greenslade in the field, nothing could be left to chance.

Hibbott delivered and then produced a more controlled performance in her semi-final, finishing third behind France’s Charlotte Bonnet and Russia’s Valeriia Salamatina to leave her well placed.

“I swam in the relay on Saturday morning and I felt a bit sluggish after it,” she added.

“So to come back and do well in the heat was great, and there was pressure there because only two of you make it back and we had four Brits.

“You have to swim hard and I came out as the fastest Brit. To do that again in the semi-finals is great.”

