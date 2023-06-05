Hibbett Sports to open a fourth store in Tarrant County. Here’s where.

A fourth Hibbett Sports will be opening in Tarrant County.

According to a state business filing, the location is 3172 Denton Highway in Haltom City. The space in Haltom Plaza previously contained a Big Lots. But starting Oct. 28 when renovations are set to be completed, it will be home to the 6,732-square-foot sporting-goods retailer.

The project will cost $363,040, and construction will begin Aug. 28.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There are three existing locations in Tarrant County — two on the east side of Fort Worth and one in Arlington. This will be Hibbett Sports’ 98th location in Texas, which will be more than any other state.

In a company earnings statement, CEO Mike Longo said Hibbett Sports is focusing on expanding to new and existing areas, and most of the company’s expenditures from the past fiscal year were dedicated to opening new stores.

In 2022, Hibbett Sports worked with “Jordan Brand” in the Metroplex to donate school supplies and $50,000 to “For Oak Cliff,” a cultural nonprofit in Dallas, to open a multimedia technology lab to teach photography, filmmaking and graphic design.