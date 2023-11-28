Hiap Tong's (Catalist:5PO) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Hiap Tong (Catalist:5PO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hiap Tong:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = S$12m ÷ (S$202m - S$58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Hiap Tong has an ROCE of 8.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hiap Tong's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Hiap Tong has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.6%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 22%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Hiap Tong thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Hiap Tong's ROCE

To sum it up, Hiap Tong has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 31% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

On a separate note, we've found 4 warning signs for Hiap Tong you'll probably want to know about.

