Hialeah’s Wawa finally opens and is offering free coffee for 10 days

The wait is over! The first Wawa, the chain of gas stations and convenience stores, finally arrived in Hialeah.

Four years after the franchise expanded to South Florida, the City of Progress has its first outpost on Okeechobee Road at 2901 W. 16th Ave.

The gas station is near Pura Vida, the first large mixed residential and commercial development in Hialeah in more than 20 years.

The store is celebrating its opening with 10 days of free coffee from Aug. 17-27 for all customers, said general manager Reniero Valdés.

During the inauguration, Valdés announced that Wawa plans to host community events at the Hialeah store.

On its first day, the store held a “Hoagies for Heroes” contest between members of the city’s police and firefighters, competing to cook the most hoagies in three minutes.

The fire department won the $1,000 prize, which will be donated to a nonprofit organization.

Currently the Hialeah location has more than 45 employees in rotating shifts to serve the community for 24 hours, offering the traditional food offerings of hoagies, soups and coffee.

Pizza is is on the dinner menu, available in 14 or 16 inches, with various ingredients: margarita, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and vegetarian.

This dining option was launched in June in other establishments and will be available from 4 p.m. until 3 a.m. in all stores that are open 24 hours, like the one in Hialeah.

In addition to the Hialeah store, a Wawa opened last week in the neighboring town of Medley, at 11590 NW South River Dr., four miles away.

Wawa told el Nuevo Herald that its expansion this year will include opening 76 stores on the East Coast, 35 of them in South Florida.