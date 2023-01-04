A Hialeah plastic surgery center liposuction patient died. What happened to the doctor?

The doctor in the 2021 death of a Brazilian butt lift patient at a Hialeah office plastic surgery center is no longer a doctor after giving up his license days before an investigation into the death ended.

The state Board of Medicine’s final order accepting Dr. Luis Ramirez’s voluntary surrender of his license was posted on Dec. 28. But Ramirez turned in the license relinquishment paperwork Aug. 15, three days before Florida Department of Health Medical Quality Assurance investigator Dana Anderson filed her final report on the death of a patient identified only as “PR” at Your Cosmetic Surgery & Spa, 1255 W. 46th St.

Ramirez’s voluntary relinquishment says he states:

▪ “[Ramirez’s] purpose in executing this Voluntary Relinquishment is to avoid further administrative action with respect to this cause.”

▪ [Ramirez] understands that acceptance by the Board of Medicine of this Voluntary Relinquishment shall be construed as disciplinary action against (his) license...”

▪ “[Ramirez] agrees to never reapply for licensure as a medical doctor in the State of Florida.”

Liposuction death in a Hialeah strip mall

The online Florida Department of Health online license profile shows no previous disciplinary action against the license Ramirez had held since 1991. The profile shows privileges at Larkin Community Hospital Miami, which is in South Miami, and, Larkin Community Hospital’s Palm Springs Campus, the latter of which is where the tragedy ended.

Anderson’s report says the death of “PR,” a 45-year-old woman, was being looked at for Ramirez possibly, among other violations, “failing to perform legal obligations, failing to keep records justifying the course of treatment, practicing below the standard of care” as well as inadequate medical records.

On March 24, 2021, PR came to Your Cosmetic Surgery desiring a “tummy tuck, liposuction in both arms, liposculpture and fat grafting in her buttocks.”

Ramirez, the report said, explained the risks and complications to PR and “advised her that it was too many procedures to do at one time and that he could do only one for her safety.”

She decided to do the fat grafting on her buttocks — a “Brazilian butt lift” — and the liposculpture in that area.

Ramirez took out 4000ml of supernatant fat from PR, then used 800ml of that fat to insert into PR’s buttocks. With the surgery almost done, Ramirez noticed a slowed heart rate. The report said atropine was given via IV.

Atropine “is used to reduce saliva and fluid in the respiratory tract during surgery,” the Cleveland Clinic said. “It can be used in an emergency to treat a slow heartbeat.”

That’s when her end-tidal carbon dioxide (ETCO2) level disappeared from the monitor screen.

“End-tidal carbon dioxide is the level of carbon dioxide that is released at the end of an exhaled breath,” Capnography for Monitoring End-Tidal CO2 in Hospital and Pre-hospital Settings explains. “ETCO2 levels reflect the adequacy with which carbon dioxide is carried in the blood back to the lungs and exhaled.”

PR could be ventilated “easily, but no evidence of ETC02 tracing on the screen,” the investigative report said. “No disconnection of lines occurred.”

Hialeah Fire Rescue was called and workers shot PR with atropine again.

ETCO2 still “was not present at that point. PR was transferred to Larkin Community Hospital by Hialeah Fire Rescue, where, despite all-life saving efforts, PR expired,” the investigative report said. “The report further indicates that the alleged cause of the incident was due to hypotension, decreased heart rate and bradycardia.”