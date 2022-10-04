HIA Industries International Announces Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / One of the globe's foremost manufacturers of light vehicle titanium wheels, HIA Industries International, Inc. supplies OEMs and the aftermarket in Europe. The report is an important tool in communicating the Company's ongoing sustainability management focus. It provides stakeholders with further information regarding the organisation's commitment to social issues, the advancement of environmental commitments, and the Company's governance initiatives.

Highlights of the Report:

The publication provides stakeholders with information that emerged as a result of HIA's first Sustainability Materiality Assessment. The information contained therein assists the Company in refining its ESG framework, as well as assigning priorities and clarifying targets.

The report revealed that HIA has outperformed industry benchmarks in terms of reportable incidents related to safety issues.

It reaffirms the Company's success in meeting carbon footprint targets. The organisation's Carbon footprint has been reduced by 7% between 2020 and 2021 and serves to focus efforts on becoming Carbon neutral by the end of 2039, which will increase asset value.

The report also served to introduce the RATM wheel initiative which has focused on the design and development of Carbon neutral and low Carbon products.

Jackson Bourne, President and Chief Executive Officer of HIA , lauded the release of the report and commented that the Company's accomplishments as outlined in the 2022 Sustainability Report emphasised the efforts that are underway by international teams in reducing the impact of operations on the environment and making the Company a safer and more inclusive environment for employees.

He also stated that the efforts have been guided by a commitment to the four pillars of People, Planet, Product, and Process.

He emphasised that the Company is 'committed to continue advancing our commitment to enabling company-wide sustainability.

He concluded that HIA was focused on its role as a leader in corporate stewardship, which underpinned the organisation's competitiveness and was pivotal in creating value for shareholders. The Company, he said, was committed to driving progress toward ESG goals for years to come. Something that's good for investors according to the Henderson High Income Trust update and similar trusts

The report was informed according to guidelines as set out in the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and conformed to the standards of the GRI.HIA's 2022 Sustainability Report also conformed to the requirements of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB), as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) guidelines.



The Company is also actively participating in reporting via EcoVadis, the United Nations Global Compact, and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

