Hi, Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here

Overview: Are you ready? The week begins without any noteworthy transits, but that changes when Saturn Retrograde begins in Pisces on Saturday. Use the quieter start of the week to identify the themes and education that have developed in your life since March 7. Those lessons ask to be integrated in your life until November 4, throughout Saturn Retrograde. On Sunday, the annual New Moon in Gemini marks a new beginning in your cognition and communication efforts. What are your intentions on how you can improve your thinking, speaking, listening, and awareness skills?

Aries

The past doesn’t always have to travel with you, Aries. Saturn Retrograde begins on Saturday in your Pisces-ruled closure zone and helps you set yourself free from patterns, habits, and people from the past who don’t help you in the present. Sunday’s New Moon in Gemini wants your intentions on language, listening, and mindfulness so you can continue to be brilliant.

Taurus

A reliable community is everything, Taurus. Saturn Retrograde begins on Saturday in your Pisces-ruled friendship sector, helping you notice who follows through on their commitments to you and who you may need to manage your expectations with. Sunday’s New Moon in Gemini wants your intentions on embodiment and finances for grounded security.

Gemini

It’s a long game, Gemini! Saturn Retrograde begins on Saturday in your Pisces-ruled career sector, helping you invest in a professional effort for a long-term goal rather than instant gratification. Sunday’s annual New Moon in your sign wants all your birthday wishes. Ask yourself: Who do I want to be, to do what I want to do, so I can have what I want to have?

Cancer

Integrate the wisdom(s), Cancer! Saturn Retrograde begins on Saturday in your Pisces-ruled education zone, inspiring you to focus deeply on the key learnings you’ve acquired which need to be applied later. Sunday’s annual New Moon in Gemini wants your intentions on closure. What do you need to take responsibility for, and what and/or who do you need freedom from?

Leo

Deep relationships take work, Leo! Saturn Retrograde begins on Saturday in your Pisces-ruled intimacy zone, helping you get your hands dirty in personal and sexual development through deep thinking and considered behavior. Sunday’s annual New Moon in Gemini wants your intentions on differences in relationships; lean on your friendships and community for healing and support!

Virgo

Romance is a skill, Virgo! Saturn Retrograde begins on Saturday in your Pisces-ruled romantic relationship sector, helping you practice negotiation and mutuality in the inevitable contradictions of romance. Sunday’s annual New Moon in Gemini wants your intentions on career, so tell the universe your best-case scenario professional outcomes.

Libra

It’s the little things, Libra. Saturn Retrograde begins on Saturday in your Pisces-ruled attention to detail sector and helps you notice how small changes can have big results. Sunday’s annual New Moon in Gemini wants your intentions on expansion: What education, information application, and/or travel do you need to expand your world?

Scorpio

Define and disclose, Scorpio! Saturn Retrograde begins on Saturday in your Pisces-ruled emotional exposure zone, giving you the strong behaviors to feel your way through feelings of vulnerability for both protection and connection. Sunday’s annual New Moon in Gemini wants your intentions on intimacy, especially how you think, speak, and develop awareness around it.

Sagittarius

Is “home” a feeling, Sag? Saturn Retrograde begins on Saturday in your Pisces-ruled emotional safety zone, motivating you to protect your “home” through self-acceptance and boundaries. Sunday’s annual New Moon in Gemini want your most hopeful intentions on not just the kind of romantic relationships you want to call in, but the love you want to be giving as well.

Capricorn

Add structure for empathy, Capricorn! Saturn Retrograde begins on Saturday in your Pisces-ruled communication zone, inspiring you to introduce more structure in dialogue to increase the chances of empathy and understanding. Sunday’s annual New Moon in Gemini wants your intentions on wellbeing and the small steps you can take for integrative health.

Aquarius

Live into your values, Aquarius! Saturn Retrograde begins on Saturday in your Pisces-ruled safety zone and helps you practice what you preach/teach for greater integrity and safety. Sunday’s annual New Moon in Gemini wants your intentions on the confidence and resilience that can help you lean into risk, uncertainty, and even emotional exposure.

Pisces

Discomfort is a good sign, Pisces! Saturn Retrograde begins in your sign on Saturday, inspiring you to double down on discipline, radical responsibility, and “the work” required to stay standing when things are tough. Sunday’s annual New Moon in Gemini wants your intentions on “home”; tell the universe your best-case scenario outcomes on the places and people that give you safety!

