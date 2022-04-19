Hi-Five Member Roderick 'Pooh' Clark Dead at 49: 'Rest in Peace My Brother'

Stephanie Wenger
·2 min read
MERRILLVILLE, IN - JANUARY 1991: Singers Russell Neal, Tony Thompson, Roderick Clark (rear), Treston Irby and Marcus Sanders of Hi-Five poses for photos backstage at the Star Plaza in Merrillville, Indiana in January 1991. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
MERRILLVILLE, IN - JANUARY 1991: Singers Russell Neal, Tony Thompson, Roderick Clark (rear), Treston Irby and Marcus Sanders of Hi-Five poses for photos backstage at the Star Plaza in Merrillville, Indiana in January 1991. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Hi-Five member Roderick "Pooh" Clark has died at age 49, according to a post on the group's Instagram.

"OUR BROTHER OG RODERICK POOH CLARK 💐💐💐💐💐💔💔💔💔💔🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😭😭😭😭😭 #officialhifive RIH," the group shared on Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Fellow band member Marcus Sanders also shared the news of his death alongside a photo and video of Clark on Facebook.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hi-Five (KissingGame) (@officialhifive)

RELATED: Gilbert Gottfried Posted 'Sad' Photo of Him with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson Months Before Death

"Roderick 'Pooh' Clark Feb 27, 1973- April 17, 2022 Rest In Peace My Brother," he wrote.

The band's musical director Martinez Little paid tribute to Clark on Facebook alongside a photo of the late singer.

"I am saddened to find out that Roderick 'Pooh' Clark another member of the famed singing group 'Hi5' passed away on Easter Sunday," he shared.

RELATED: Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle with Moving Tribute on Anniversary of Rapper's Death: 'Loving You'

He also fondly recalled their time touring together with Hi-Five.

"Pooh was the most athletic of them all. In basketball he could stand right under the basket and jump straight up and dunk the ball," he said. "Our play fights and Super Soaker battles were epic. We also used to battle each other hard on the Bball court in most cities. I still miss the fun times touring with my little brothers as Musical Director. My condolences to Hi5 and his family. R.I.P. Pooh."

RELATED: Nathan Sykes Shares Video from Final Wanted Performance 2 Weeks Before Tom Parker's Death: 'So Much Joy'

Angela Garcia-Shelby, the former girlfriend of late Hi-Five lead singer Tony Thompson, also shared her condolences on Facebook.

"Roderick 'Pooh' Clark, thru all your life's struggles, you fought the good fight and you did it with a smile from ear to ear," she wrote alongside a throwback photo. "I hate I didn't call u a few weeks ago when I told myself to! But, you always kept me on the phone for almost 2 hrs when we talked, and there was no cutting u off! Lol!

"We had some amazing phone conversations in the past and some great visits when I came thru Waco! I'll cherish them forever," she added. "I love u Pooh and you'll forever be my big brother! No more wheelchair, bro! Now, WINGS!!! RIP! #HiFive #original."

Roderick &#x002018;Pooh&#x002019; Clark
Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark

Raymond Boyd/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Hi-Five was involved in a car accident in 1993 that left Clark paralyzed from the chest down, according to SandraRose.com.

The Texas native was a founding member of Hi-Five with Sanders, Thompson, Russell Neal and Toriano Easley.

The group is known for their hits including "I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)" and "She's Playing Hard to Get."

