hi Announces Successful Audit of hi Dollar Smart Contract by CertiK

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- The hi Dollar (HI), the membership token of hi, the innovative not-for-profit financial services provider, received a successful smart contract audit from CertiK, a leading formal verification platform, in preparation for its launch no later than 1 August 2021. hi chose to conduct its native token's audit with CertiK due to their focus on security, transparency, and innovation within cybersecurity.

The hi Dollar is a membership token and its primary function is to drive utility within the hi ecosystem to the benefit of its members. This audit was conducted to ensure the foundational pillars of compliance and security are firmly in place within the token, reflecting hi's "defense in depth" culture in its continuous efforts to manage and mitigate risk.

CertiK audits blockchain ecosystems and smart contracts through Formal Verification, a process that evaluates the source code of a given program through rigorous mathematical theorems. Over 500 companies have partnered with or received audits from CertiK.

As a financial services company, hi places the security of its 650,000+ members above all else. By conducting Formal Verification with CertiK, both companies are furthering the protection of the digital asset industry. The report can be found at www.certik.org.

About CertiK

CertiK is a blockchain and smart contract verification platform that approaches testing differently to traditional auditors. By mathematically proving the subject matter is hacker-resistant and bug-free, as opposed to simply checking for existing problems, CertiK has become the leading auditor in the industry.

About hi

hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximize membership value - not profits. Our first product is a digital wallet that provides members with the most seamless payment experience via social messengers (initially Telegram and WhatsApp, next LINE, Facebook Messenger and others). For more information, visit hi.com.

Media contact: Sam Christian, email: sam@hi.com

