HHS, HRSA and CMS Administrators will visit The Family Health Centers of Georgia on August 12 in celebration of National Health Center Week

The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc.
·4 min read

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc., www.fhcga.org, has confirmed that HHS Region 4 Director Antrell Tyson, Region 4 HRSA Administrator Natalie Brevard Perry, and CMS Regional Administrator Sherard Kendal McKie  will attend its Health Center Staff Appreciation Day event on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.(EST) as part of National Health Center Week.  The event will take place at The Family Health Centers of Georgia’s Main Center | Corporate Office, 868 York Avenue, SW, Atlanta, Georgia.

Organized by the National Association for Community Health Centers, www.nachc.org, National Health Center Week, https://healthcenterweek.org/about-nhcw/, is an annual celebration with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades. Health centers provide healthcare to 30 million patients across the US and save the healthcare system $24 billion annually by reducing emergency room, hospital and specialty care costs.

For 47 years, The Family Health Centers of Georgia has worked to provide quality healthcare services regardless of patient’s inability to pay or health insurance status.  It takes a team of dedicated health professionals to provide patient care to more than 17,000 patients annually, generating more than 52,000 patient visits. In 2021, The Family Health Centers of Georgia provided 23,384 free COVID-19 vaccinations and tests.

"To have the top administrators from HHS, HRSA, and CMS participate in celebrating our staff is phenomenal, stated Dr. Michael W. Brooks, President & CEO of The Family Health Centers of Georgia.”  Brooks continued, “Each of them are a critical part of our funding stream that allows us to provide comprehensive primary healthcare to underserved populations.”

“The Family Health Centers of Georgia has stood as a critical member of the community for 47 years and is staffed by a highly competent and creative staff that provides quality primary care services, vaccinations and more for thousands of people each year throughout metro Atlanta and the state,” said Region 4 Director Antrell Tyson, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s representative for the eight southeastern states.  “FHCGA has also been there for my HHS office many times over the years when we have needed a partner to host our secretary or other high-level officials.  We celebrate and honor the sacrifices, commitment and expertise of the staff of FHCGA and the other federally qualified health centers in Georgia and throughout the southeast during National Health Center Week.”

Over the last 57 years, health centers have grown to become the cornerstone of community-based primary healthcare in the country.  Our data show that for the first time in the Health Center Program’s history, health centers are serving more than 30 million patients nationwide – a 43% increase in the past 10 years, and further evidence of the crucial role health centers play in people’s lives”, said the Region 4 HRSA Administrator Natalie Brevard Perry.

About The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. (FHCGA)

The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. is a 501c (3), not-for-profit, federally qualified health center.  FHCGA’s mission is to provide comprehensive, high quality, patient centered healthcare to the communities we serve.  FHCGA currently operates nine service sites, including two mobile medical and dental units, in Georgia’s Cobb, Clayton, Douglas, and Fulton Counties.  The Family Health Centers of Georgia serves as the administrator of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Population Affairs Title X program for the state of Georgia.

About HHS, HRSA and CMS

The mission of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans, by providing for effective health and human services and by fostering sound, sustained advances in the sciences underlying medicine, public health, and social services.  The Office of the Secretary, Operating Divisions, and Regional Offices administer HHS programs.  Many HHS-funded services are provided at the local level by state or county agencies, or through private sector grantees.  The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) is a HHS operating division that is the principal federal agency with programs that provide equitable healthcare to people who are geographically isolated and economically or medically vulnerable. The HRSA Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs promotes public health and health equity by expanding knowledge about HRSA’s programs, resources, priorities, and related best practices.  The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is part of HHS and administers the Medicare program and works in partnership with state governments to administer Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and health insurance portability standards.

 

  

CONTACT: M. G. Bledsoe The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. 4046174095 mbledsoe@fhcga.org


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Bryan Burnham returns as B.C. Lions take on struggling Edmonton Elks

    VANCOUVER — Few would have faulted Bryan Burnham for taking some time away from the B.C. Lions this season. The star receiver couldn't be on the field anyway after a jarring hit from Toronto Argonauts defensive back Shaq Richardson on June 25 left him with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. But after Burnham spent a week in a Vancouver hospital recovering, he returned to help his teammates. “Obviously, I would have loved to go and spend more time with my wife and our foster son, but I made a p

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g