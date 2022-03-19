HHPL reveals new Teen Drop-In program started March 15

On their Facebook page on March 4, Hastings Highlands Public Library revealed that they started a new Teen Drop-In program on March 15, in addition to all the other great programs they already offer. CEO and head librarian Wendy Sue Keating comments more on this new program.

Keating broke the news of the new Teen Drop-In program on the HHPL Facebook page on March 4. Teens can come by the library once a month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Future dates aside from March 15 will be determined later.

According to the Facebook post, teens in Hastings Highlands and surrounding areas can come by to hang out, do their homework, participate in a monthly craft, read or just browse the Internet. The library will have snacks and drinks available and a casual atmosphere for everyone. They asked that all those interested get in touch so they can have an idea of how many teens will be coming. More information can be found by calling 613-338-2262 or by emailing hhplcurbside@gmail.com.

HHPL is located in Maynooth’s main street and has been providing library services to the community for over 50 years. They are an accredited Ontario public library, and according to their mission statement, they strive to inspire lifelong learning, advance knowledge and strengthen their community.

Keating says that the past two years have been incredibly difficult, separated people from one another and their everyday lives, and thus posed mental health and well being challenges. However, with the light being seen at the end of the tunnel, and restrictions lifting, she says that HHPL, which she calls “the living room of the community,” is ready to hit the ground running.

“We just want to let the youth of Hastings Highlands know that we have a great space, free Wi Fi, a bit of food and some programming/crafting available. And if they just want somewhere to hang out or study that is safe and respectful, that’s fine too,” she says.

Keating also mentions some of the other great programs the library has on now; including a March Break Storytime, Craft and Gym Time at the library on March 14 and March 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., an art exhibit with a different local artist featured monthly, a seed library and planned workshops around gardening that will be starting soon, a fantastic group of quilters and sewers who are currently working on some beautiful pieces, music and concerts will be starting again and they have an instrument lending library with two ukuleles, a guitar and an accordion so far.

Story continues

“We also have an Algonquin Inodewiziwin EarlyON program, Come Drum with Me here every Thursday morning for the little ones and Reading, Rhyming and Running around program starting again in April,” she says.

As for the new Teen Drop-In program, Keating says that they have gotten a few phone calls, often from parents, but also two or three teens who have said they would like to come.

“We’re starting slowly to gauge interest and to let our young people set the pace for the next normal.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times