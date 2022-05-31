HH awards tender for Lookout Park gazebo

At the May 18 meeting of the Municipality of Hastings Highlands council, Adrian Tomasini, the operations manager, submitted a report recommending that the tender HH-2022-08, for the construction of a gazebo at Kamaniskeg Lookout Park by Simpson Design and Build be accepted by council. After a brief discussion, council voted to accept Tomasini’s recommendation and awarded the tender to Simpson Design and Build for $34,900 plus HST.

Mayor Tracy Hagar introduced Tomasini’s report to accept the tender for the Lookout Park gazebo construction at the May 18 meeting. Tomasini recommended that council accept the bid from Simpson Design and Build for $34,900 plus HST.

The council’s acceptance of the report “2022 capital budget” at the Feb. 2 meeting and their subsequent approval and passage of the capital budget led council to direct staff to prepare the tender for the gazebo construction at Lookout Park.

The tender was released on Biddingo.com for public bidding on March 22 and was closed on April 14 at 2 p.m. While 11 companies downloaded the proposal document, the municipality ultimately got two bids, which were opened at 2:15 p.m. on April 14 at the municipal office. The bids received were as follows; Kealey & Tackaberry Log Homes at $59,043 plus HST and Simpson Design and Build came in with a bid of $34,900 plus HST.

At the May 18 meeting, Deputy Mayor Dorothy Gerrow said she was in agreement with Tomasini’s recommendation and thought the gazebo would be a great addition to the community.

Councillor Keith Buck agreed with Gerrow that it would be a great asset.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to visit with my family and also it’s a great addition for the community to be able to enjoy that part of our countryside,” he says.

Councillor Alex Walder was also in support of the tender and was pleased to have the gazebo going ahead.

“I just want to remind everyone that part of the Lookout Park revitalization is the mosaic that is being created and, as we’re coming up to June 24, the final design for that mosaic and the location within the park will be finalized. Hopefully there’s a targeted completion date for the mosaic and the gazebo, possibly before the end of the summer,” he says.

Story continues

Hagar thanked Walder for the reminder about the mosaic. This mosaic, or pebble mosaic, is part of ReDefine Art’s Countdown Public Art Project, a province-wide art initiative that works with communities across Ontario to create these mosaics in public spaces to honour those affected by gender-based violence. Anna Camilleri and Andy Trull are the two artistic leads in this initiative, which was launched in 2016 after the Women’s Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County invited ReDefine Arts to bring its vision to reality. They receive funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the Ontario Arts Council, the Toronto Arts Council and EVA Renfrew County.

Ten pebble mosaics have been built by over 1,500 people across Ontario so far, with mosaics in Lanark County and Hastings Highlands being created and unveiled by late summer. Maggie’s Resource Centre is partnering with ReDefine Arts to bring the Hastings Highlands mosaic to fruition by the end of August.

Donna Reid, a women’s support worker at Maggie’s Resource Centre and Tamarac Resource Centre, told The Bancroft Times on May 19 that the online workshops for the Hastings Highlands mosaic last week were a great kickoff to the Countdown Public Art Project. She says that the in-person workshops in June will be held at the Bird’s Creek Community Centre on South Baptiste Lake Road.

“Hopefully it’ll be outside, and the hands-on build in July will be at Lookout Park in Combermere. I will send out a reminder to all media when registration opens at the end of May,” she says.

According to Tomasini, the overall amount of the Simpson Design and Build bid comes to $39,437 ($34,900 plus $4,537 in HST), with the total estimated expense to Hastings Highlands with all applicable taxes and rebates to be $35,520.

“The total budget for the entire Kamaniskeg Lookout Park revitalization project within the 2022 capital budget is $88,750, which includes the gazebo, fencing and benches. The total expenditure anticipated from awarding RFP HH-2022-08 is within the approved 2022 capital budget. The entire project is anticipated to remain within budget,” he said in his report.

With no other questions or discussion, council voted to accept Tomasini’s recommendation to have Simpson Design and Build construct the gazebo at Lookout Park for $34,900 plus HST.

Mike Simpson is the co-owner of Simpson Design and Build with his brother Matt and tells Bancroft This Week that they started out in the deck and landscape carpentry business. He has a background in log and timber construction and his brother studied to be an architectural technician.

“The scope of work falls directly in line with our experience. We are excited to be able to have our work displayed at such a cool spot,” he says. “We grew up in Barry’s Bay, spending a lot of time on Kamaniskeg.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times