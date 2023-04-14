HGTV's 'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge' set to release on Max this summer

'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge' is coming to streaming

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

This week, Warners Bros. Discovery announced its plans to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming service called Max, which will officially launch next month. Max will bring tons of new series to its platform, including the new HGTV home renovation show "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge."

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

Barbie and HGTV first teased the series in an Instagram post last month, and the official trailer was just released this week. The news comes right after the release of the trailer for the highly-anticipated upcoming "Barbie" film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which releases in theaters on July 21, 2023. "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge" is set to premiere on Max this summer.

Where can you watch 'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge?'

You can stream "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge with a newly renamed Max subscription when the transition occurs in May. HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, and can be accessed with an internet connection through Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles and certain smart TV platforms.

Sign up for HBO Max

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as "Our Flag Means Death," "House of the Dragon," "The Last of Us" and more.

What is 'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge' about?

"Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge" is a four-episode home renovation series that brings a Barbie Dreamhouse to life. HGTV experts will pair up and challenge each other by redesigning various areas of a Southern California home to match Barbie's iconic style. Each area will be reminiscent of a specific era including a 1960s-inspired kitchen, a '70s, disco-themed Ken Den and a main bedroom that'll bring you back to the '80s.

Story continues

The show will be hosted by supermodel Ashley Graham and will feature 15 home design and renovation experts split into eight teams including Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from "Married to Real Estate," Alison Victoria from "Windy City Rehab," and Christina Hall and James Bender from "Christina on the Coast." In the end, one lucky Barbie fan will get the chance to win a stay in the real-life Barbie Dreamhouse.

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

HBO Max is rebranding to Max starting May 23. It will remain home to all HBO original movies and series, as well as a library of popular films and shows, including "The Last of Us" and "Succession," as well as Discovery+ series. You can sign up for Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital or mobile provider. A standalone Max subscription starts at $9.99/month or $99.99/year for the Ad-Lite tier. To get the ad-free tier, you'll pay $15.99/month, or $149.99/year. There is also a third "Ultimate Ad-Free" tier that will be available starting May 23, which will cost $19.99 per month.

Max is home to HBO content and series such as "Insecure," "Watchmen," "Succession" and "The Last of Us." The platform hosts movies, series and documentaries from many other sources, from films like "Howl’s Moving Castle," "The Matrix" and the Lord of the Rings trilogy to series like "Doctor Who," "Steven Universe" and many more.

Sign up for HBO Max

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to watch HGTV's 'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge' on HBO's Max