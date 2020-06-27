HGTV’s The Property Brothers To Talk TV And Design With Paley Center For Media

Click here to read the full article.

HGTV’s popular Property Brothers, aka twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, will kick off a new series on the center’s Facebook page.

The series, HGTV’s Property Brothers: A Conversation with Drew and Jonathan Scott, will begin airing on Friday, July 10 at noon ET/9 AM PT.

“Drew and Jonathan Scott have changed the lives of families across the country with their stunning home makeovers, and captured the hearts of a global audience along the way,” said Paley Center President and CEO Maureen J. Reidy. “We’re thrilled that fans from all corners of the world will be able to enjoy this program courtesy of our Paley Center Facebook page.”

Drew and Jonathan Scott have been omnipresent on HGTV for nearly a decade. They kindly help families and couples renovate, remodel, and find their dream homes. The brothers have expanded their shows to include Property Brothers: Forever Home, Property Brothers At Home, and Property Brothers: Celebrity IOU, the latter which broke records for HGTV by pairing the brothers with Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Rebel Wilson, and others.

The Scott Brothers also have a design line, “Scott Living,” which can be found at local retailers and online.

In the Paley Center conversation, Drew and Jonathan will discuss what goes into building a successful television brand and other behind-the-scenes stories. “We have so many wonderful stories and fond memories that we are always happy to share, which is why we wanted to participate in this Paley Center discussion,” said Jonathan Scott. “We hope that viewers will enjoy hearing them as much as we enjoyed living them.”

Drew Scott added, “The biggest joy that we experience from our shows is being a part of giving families their dream homes. We love how so many people are inspired by watching our shows. We’re especially excited about the virtual aspect of this panel with the Paley Center, and viewers being able to experience it in their own homes.”

