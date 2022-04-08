HGTV Greenlights New Christina Hall Show ‘Christina in the Country’

HGTV announced on Thursday that Christina Hall of “Christina on the Coast” will star in her second solo series for the network. The six-episode docuseries, which has the working title of “Christina in the Country,” will follow her life with her three children and husband Josh Hall in Tennessee. It’s slated to debut later this year.

“I am so excited and grateful ‘Christina in the Country’ has officially been picked up,” said Christina in a statement. The TV host, who was formerly know as Christina Haack when she was married to her “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa, also shared the news on Instagram. “I love that I get the best of both worlds — the coast and the country. It’s an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home.”

“Christina has captivated millions of passionate fans with her West Coast life in three seasons of ‘Christina on the Coast,’” said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president of programming at HGTV. “Now she’s ready to share new family adventures and stunning design and renovation projects set in the beautiful Tennessee countryside.”

“Christina in the Country” is produced by Balthazar Entertainment in association with Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.