HGTV’s Erin & Ben Napier Just Launched The Most Unique Celeb Product We’ve Ever Seen

If you love watching HGTV, you've likely seen Erin and Ben Napier working their renovation magic. Maybe you've even marveled at the unique handmade touches they incorporate into each house they work on—and dreamt about them being in your home.

Well, you put your daydreaming on hold because now you can actually buy your own custom countertop made by the Napiers.

Earlier this week, Erin Napier shared an Instagram post announcing that they are producing handmade custom countertops that can be shipped right to you. The celebrity designer shared a bit more details about their new project in her post:

"Way back in 2011 when we bought our house, we did an $8k renovation on our kitchen and we drove 6 hours to buy affordable solid maple butcher block slabs for the countertops. And we loved them. And so Ben started making them himself with clamps and glue in the first woodshop from seasons 1-2," she explained.

Erin went on to reveal that they purchased an old factory and turned it into a state-of-the-art butcher-block manufacturing facility where the couple will create their custom countertops.

Fans excitedly congratulated the Napiers in the comments, and we think it's safe to say that they've likely already secured a new customer or two.

"Coming soon to a kitchen near meeeeee!!" one user on Instagram proclaimed.

"My dream is coming true. I’ve loved those each time I see those. My husband and I are dreaming of our lake retirement home outside of CA and you can bet those will be on my dream book," another user added.

For more information on the countertops and to place an order, visit LaurelMercantile.com.

