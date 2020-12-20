HFC vs MCFC Dream11: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Aridane Santana & Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC are locking horns with each other in the ISL 20202-21 match. Mumbai City FC leads the Indian Super League 2020-21 points table with 13 points in its kitty. Whereas Hyderabad FC is placed on number six of the points table winning a couple of games out of five. The remaining games have ended with a draw. The silver lining for Hyderabad FC is that they haven’t lost a single game so far in the tournament. In this article, we shall bring to you the key players who can be expected to stand out in the contest and will also help you build your Dream11 team. How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020–21 Live Streaming Online in IST? Get Free Live Telecast and Score Updates ISL Football Match on TV in India.

Also Read | How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020–21 Live Streaming Online in IST? Get Free Live Telecast and Score Updates ISL Football Match on TV in India

Sarthak Golui

We start with Mumbai City FC defender Sarthak Golui first. He is featured in three games and has spent about 181 minutes so far in the tournament. He has about 78.74 per cent accuracy and he is one of the key players for your team

Also Read | MUN vs LU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs Leeds United Football Match

Amrinder Singh

Now, this goal-keeper has mentioned earlier in our previous copies has been one of the vital players for the Mumbai City team. Amrinder Singh has a stunning 80 per cent save percentage. He is a must-have in your Dream11 Team.

Aridane Santana

With four goals in four matches, Aridane Santana has been one of the most important players when it comes to scoring goals for Hyderabad FC team. The team will be pinning hopes on him as well.

Souvik Chakrabarti

Souvik Chakrabarti is yet another emerging prospect for Hyderabad FC. The midfielder has spent 97 minutes and has been featured only in a couple of games but has a stunning pass accuracy record of 82.22 per cent. Which means he can create an impact on the game.

Story continues

Adam le Fondre

Scoring four goals out of six games, Adam Le Fondre has been one of the best players for Mumbai City FC. The ISL team will once again pin hopes on him as he had scored four goals from six matches.

The match will begin at 5.30 pm in a while. We hope that this Dream11 key player list will help you make your team for the game which will start in a while.