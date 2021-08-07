The heyday of wooden boats may be in the past, but this museum is keeping the tradition alive

Jerome Canning, master boat builder, inside the workshop shed of the Wooden Boat Museum of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Rafsan Faruque Jugol/CBC - image credit)

Even though boats made of wood are no longer popular in the fishery, the Wooden Boat Museum in Trinity Bay is carrying on a heritage that dates back centuries, and which has involved countless families.

Jerome Canning, the master boat builder at the museum, brings his own history to the museum, a draw for visitors to Winterton, a small town on the eastern side of the bay.

Canning started working in the family fishing enterprise in the 1970s, around the time the family realized they needed a bigger boat. Canning knew that if wanted to follow his father's footsteps, he would have to learn a skill that has been passed through generations.

"In order for me to build a boat, I had to learn how to build a boat. And I …found out from these people that had come across from the bay," Canning told CBC Radio's The Broadcast.

In the past, a fisherman had no other choice but to build their own. The constant need for repairs made it necessary to learn about the architecture of wooden boats.

This learned knowledge was then put into practice by building wooden boats from scratch because commercial alternatives were not mainstream at the time.

"Yes, everybody that was in a boat fished in a boat, built that boat and repaired the boat," Canning said in a recent interview.

Why hold on to tradition?

The fishing industry has now changed and wooden boats are no longer common.

Canning is no longer a fisherman, but the skills he learned because of the fisheries are still with him, and his job at the museum now is to keep the tradition of wooden boat building alive by teaching people how to build their own.

For him, the wooden boat represents a rich part of Newfoundland culture, and carrying on that tradition by teaching others is his way of representing his heritage.

"I realized that I am part of a tradition. I am part of a heritage of boat building in Newfoundland," he said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the museum had had its best year ever. More than 3,500 came to the museum in 2019.

But pandemic conditions have lowered the number of visitors, and made the task of hosting boat building workshops challenging.

As the vaccine rates are going up in Canada, Canning is optimistic about the future.

"When we are all vaccinated [and] our environment is safe, we will be back at workshops," he said.

The museum is also hoping to introduce a plywood kit boat to the public sometime next year. According to Canning, this kit will include all the materials needed to build a wooden boat.

"Someone can actually open that box and build a boat with good instruction," he said.

This project, if successful, would allow individuals to participate in wooden boat building without actually visiting the Museum.

