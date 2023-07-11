Hey Jane Debuts Cross-State Campaign to Promote Safe Abortion Care in the Midwest

Hey Jane, the leading provider of telemedicine abortion care, has launched a billboard campaign to protest the anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which marked the end of Roe v. Wade.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of Hey Jane's services for individuals in more restrictive states, as well as provide a swift and safe option for Illinois residents facing extended wait times for in-person appointments, which have increased to two and a half weeks post-Dobbs from four days prior to the decision.

The strategically positioned billboards in key locations, including Gary, IN; St. Louis, MO; East St. Louis, IL; and Lansing, IL, aim to ensure that individuals from restrictive states are promptly informed about Hey Jane's services as soon as they cross into Illinois, where reproductive healthcare access is comparatively more accessible.

Kiki Freedman, the CEO of Hey Jane, expressed in a statement: "Launching our first-ever billboard campaign for the one-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade is a testament to our commitment to ensuring basic health care during this pivotal moment. Our campaign is in the heart of abortion access in the Midwest and it's driven by the astonishing 301% surge in patients seeking care in Illinois we saw in the year following the Dobbs decision."

She continued: "The impact that this decision had—and continues to have—on people seeking abortion care is undeniable and we want to let people in bordering restrictive states know that they still have options when it comes to reproductive health care."

Take a look at some of the campaign's billboards in the gallery above. More information about Hey Jane's safe, private abortion care is available here.

