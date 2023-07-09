Hey, Fort Worth Costco shoppers: How about having some better manners? | Opinion

Warehouse etiquette

Costco members, please:

Pick items from the top of the piles they’re stacked in. Those voids you leave on the bottom have to be plugged by the workers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Put your carts back in the corrals.

Nest your cart into the one ahead of it.

Do not leave your trash in the cart.

If you decide not to buy an item, take it back where you got it. The time to decide you don’t want an item is not while you’re standing at the register.

- Mark Kamau, Irving

Go ahead and build the wall

Rep. Chip Roy is absolutely correct: Our state needs a border that is controlled. (July 2, 5C, “Texas lawmaker says state should tell feds to stick it on border”)

I am sure the feds will take the state to court and argue that, constitutionally, states have no jurisdiction over the border. So, start building a wall and let the case proceed through the court system. Appeal it all the way on the grounds of safety.

By the time it reaches the Supreme Court, I hope, either the wall will be finished or an administration will be in power that supports the state. We do not have a country or a state if we do not control our borders.

- Charles Hunter, El Paso

Why not mention the Carter?

Does Jenny Rudolph not know that Fort Worth is home to one of the nation’s major museums of American art — the Amon Carter Museum of American Art? She omitted it in her article about the new Crescent Hotel on July 4. (1A, “Luxury Crescent Hotel opens bookings for September debut”

The Carter is also within easy walking distance of the new hotel. It is closer than the Dickies Arena, which she mentioned in her news story.

- D. Jack Davis, Fort Worth

You aren’t owed an education

Somehow, the word “loan” has been forgotten in the political debate over student debt. Loan means that it’s not a gift. There has to be payback. Why would the people who get student loans not expect to have to pay them off at some time?

There is no higher education by right in this country, nor should there be. There is freedom for everyone to be educated, but that doesn’t mean a degree from a prestigious school and a giant student loan debt. It also doesn’t mean our young people are entitled to four years of the college experience.

- Wanda Conlin, Fort Worth

A legacy we all must endure

Student loan debt must be wiped out, but the Supreme Court does not get it. The decision to strike down debt relief was a bad mistake, making a major error rather than preventing one. Its legacy is now of being a check not on the government’s power but on the American people themselves.

This Supreme Court is the most conservative in modern times based on the end of Roe v. Wade and other decisions by Donald Trump’s three appointments. This is a sad episode in our history.

- John Huerta, Merced

Commonsense Supreme Court

Let’s be sure we all understand the logic behind three notable recent Supreme Court rulings. Ruling No. 1: If you take out a student loan for your education, you are required to repay the loan. Ruling No. 2: You cannot gain admission to a college or university because of your race. Ruling No. 3: If you own a business, you have the right to decline service for religious beliefs.

Wow, those really are radical thoughts — at least that is how it is being portrayed by the political left, including some Democrats in the executive branch. The first ruling might result in lower costs to attend college. The second is an insult to any race that it was ever in effect. The third means the government does not run your business.

Story continues

The left and many in the media enjoy stirring the pot on these and other issues for the sake of creating controversy. All it does is create mistrust of both of them.

- Paula Scoggin, Benbrook

Politics entering into elections

It seems that new Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare isn’t being up front about experienced candidates for the elections administrator job. That troubles me because one of the three he considered sued, and none of the three had experience in elections. Yet there were 52 applicants for the job. We were told that few people applied, but many were well qualified, as reported by the Star Telegram (good work). (July 3, 1A, “Several experienced candidates applied for elections chief job”)

Now it seems that Tarrant County is going from moderate/conservative in its elected officials to far right who want to change voting procedures in the name of fighting fraud and corruption when none has actually existed.

- Thomas Grant Nehm, Saginaw