Hey, Disney’s Streaming Business Only Lost Half-a-Billion Dollars from April to June

The core Disney+ streaming service added about 800,000 subscribers in the June quarter. Disney+ Hotstar definitely could not say the same.

Hotstar (the name for Disney+ in India and other Southeast Asia countries) lost 12.5 million subs — or about a quarter of its remaining members — from April to June. Disney+ Hotstar’s membership numbers have been getting obliterated after Disney lost its IPL cricket rights. While that looks horrible, the truth is Hotstar barely brought in any money anyway.

Adding in Hulu and ESPN+, Disney the company now has a grand total of 219.6 million global streaming subscriptions (not subscribers, due to bundling). The street had estimated that number would be at 232.9 million.

Rival Netflix ended June with 238.39 million global paid subscribers — yes, it’s pulling away again.

Disney’s new breakdown looks like this:

Disney+ (core): 105.7 million

Disney+ Hotstar: 40.4 million

Hulu: 48.3 million (vs. street-estimated 48.2 million)

ESPN+: 25.2 million (vs. street-estimated 25.6 million)

Disney’s direct-to-consumer business lost $512 million in the June quarter. Analysts expected a loss of $758 million.

It lost $659 million in fiscal Q2 (January-March 2023) and $1 billion in fiscal Q1 (October-December 2022). Executives had for long targeted 2024 as the year Disney+ would become profitable; CEO Bob Iger hasn’t really mentioned that as much lately though.

The top performers on Disney+ in the June quarter, per Nielsen, were “The Mandalorian,” “Bluey,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Disney’s big theatrical release in the quarter was “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (May 5), which grossed nearly $850 million at the global box office. The live-action “The Little Mermaid” (May 26) did OK, Pixar’s “Elemental” (June 16) was a dud; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (June 30) was the biggest flop of them all, though it only had one day in the reported quarter.

Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

On Tuesday, Disney dove headfirst into sports betting via a 10-year, $2 billion deal with Penn National. ESPN Bet is born, and Penn’s former partner Barstool Sports goes back to founder Dave Portnoy.

ESPN gets $1.5 billion and $500 million in warrants to purchase Penn shares. Penn gets the branding and reach of ESPN.

The Disney-owned sports brand came out of the deal with the “upper hand,” MoffettNathanson’s Robert Fishman wrote in a Wednesday note to clients (obtained by IndieWire) — “initially,” at least.

